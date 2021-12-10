I was able to provide historical images for the bowling alley backdrop at the new Stix and Dr. Andrew Reimer picked out elements to tint in red in each picture. They look incredible. You need to step in and check it out.
I have wondered in the past few years if others might want to put up some historical displays in their business or store, and I would offer free digital historical images from my collections to any business that would like to print and put up a display to showcase their buildings or other images of the county. I have thousands of historical carferry images, businesses, farm life, churches, schools and more to pick from. Simply email me at davep@blackcreekpress.com and as the winter progresses I’ll send digital files that can be used to illustrate the county’s history.
I was looking through postcards today and a number of them were themed around main intersection corners in the City of Ludington, and I thought it might be nice to look back and remember some of the businesses and scenes form these days long past in Ludington business history.
The downtown is nothing if not fluid but whether or not favorite stores stay or not depends on our ability to get into the downtown to support them. So lets take a stroll down Ludington Avenue.