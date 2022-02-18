We are entering a time when many of our old institutions and organizations will be celebrating their sesquicentennials. Much has changed since the founding of Ludington with its sawdust lined streets and pine stumped paths.
One of the things that stands out in the creation of a new town is the manner in which people organized and worked together for the common good. The building of structures was important to carry on the means of commerce but what really made a community was the building of relationships by those who strived to improve upon themselves and become leaders in their community.
Fraternal organizations flourished in towns across the country, and Ludington was no exception. Fraternal groups like the Masons sprung up like mushrooms after a warm rain and the Freemasons took on the tasks of making good men better.
Membership was comprised of business leaders and others determined to promote the betterment of man in the fellowship of God in the communities they organized in, friendships were made, charitable endeavors were taken. Indeed their efforts and goals were based on friendship, morality and brotherly love. The Masons do not recruit members, interested persons must ask a member about joining their ranks.
Lodge No. 299 of Free and Accepted Masons having been chartered Jan. 11, 1872 will celebrate their sesquicentennial on April 30, 2022. The Ludington Masonic Lodge 299 F&AM will be holding a dinner program which will be opened to the public. As we move towards the anniversary I would like to ask of our readers that if anyone is in possession of photographs or other ephemera concerning our local lodge that they are willing to share please contact Richard Stahl at 231-239-239-0286 or e-mail dickstahlnarmc@gmail.com.
The lodge moved it’s quarters five times in the 18 years following their charter in 1872 with the last move ending in it’s present location. The lodge however experienced its share of tragedy in the destruction of their building by fire. Many locals no doubt recall the fire on Jan. 4 1945, which gutted the building and destroyed Kuras Furniture, the Masonic Lodge, WKLA, as well as Hansen’s Drug Store, but the lodge also lost all of its records in a fire Nov. 22, 1878.
What does it mean to be a Free Mason? Lets look at their own words. “Freemasonry is a fraternity of men bound together by vows in morality in public and private life who believe in God and the Constitutional right of members to free choice of religion and political persuasion.”
This is a group that embraces a love of truth and sobriety; love to God and man, made manifest by religious zeal and kindly acts towards each other; always aiding the needy and to this end they have stewards in every pace they dwelt to supply needy brethren with food and raiment. A famous motto of the Masons is “let there be light.” In the past 150 years, Lodge 299 of the Freemasons have quietly brought light to this community in which they live and through their efforts to teach its members to be better than themselves have strengthened and improved the community for all of its residents.