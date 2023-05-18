Ludington senior Lucas Peterson signed a letter of intent to run track at Lansing Community College in the fall.
Peterson said the main reason he chose LCC is for the school’s lineman program.
Peterson is a three-sport athlete who has excelled on the soccer field, the pool and on the track.
“I have always loved competing in track during high school,” he said.
Becoming a lineman is something he saw his brothers Zach and Noah get in the industry, and he felt it was a good fit.
“It has always been something I have had an interest in,” Peterson said.
Lucas’ parents are Tonya and Russ Peterson, who along with his brothers, track coach, Mark Willis and friends were on hand at Hawley Gym to congratulate him as he signed his letter of intent at Thursday.
Peterson said he wanted to do something where he was outside working with his hands and lineman school filled the bill for him.
Peterson said in the conference there are some great runners who have pushed him all season.
“That is something that motivates and pushes me to become better,” he said.
Peterson also likes to help younger track athletes become better in track.
“I try to get along with middle school kids and help them at their events,” he said. “I just want to be a role model for them because I had role models in my life that brought me to where I am today.”
Peterson’s high school track coach told the LCC coach via the phone that he was sad to see Peterson graduate next week.
“You are getting one rare gem,” Willis said. “He is the most competitive and hard worker I have ever seen. He is a complete team player both academically and athletically on the soccer field or in the pool or on the track.
“I am just telling you he is destined for great things in college and you can use him in many different directions on teh track. He is a guy who just says ‘put me in coach,’ He is what you want in a track athlete.”
Peterson will compete in the Shepard at the Division 2 track regionals today. Peterson competes in the 110 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles and the 1600 relay.