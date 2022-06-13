SCOTTVILLE — Nominating petitions for four soon-to-expire Scottville City Commission seats are available starting today at City Hall.
During Monday’s commission meeting, City Manager Jimmy Newkirk gave an update on the openings and the timeline for submitting a petition in time for the November general election.
The expiring seats are held by Mayor Marcy Spencer, Mayor Pro Tem Rob Alway, Commissioners Eric Thue and, until late May, Meg Cooper, who resigned from her position due to a relocation outside the city limits.
“Starting (Tuesday) the nominating petitions for the upcoming election for the four commissioner seats,” Newkirk said, adding that petitions must be picked up and returned to City Hall, at 105 N. Main St., in person.
To contend for one of the four-year, at-large commissioner positions, prospective candidates need to be city residents and registered to vote in Scottville. They will need to collect 25 signatures of support from city residents and turn in their petition forms no later than 4 p.m. on July 14 in order to be included on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
The commission also approved a replacement for Cooper after considering letters of interest from two residents: Darcy Copenhaver and Kelly Petit.
“It’s so nice and refreshing for me to see a couple people want to step up and help our community,” Spencer said.
Spencer recommended that the commission accept Copenhaver’s application.
Alway supported the motion, and it passed in a 5-1 vote, with opposition from Commissioner Nathan Yeowmans.
“They’re both wonderful candidates, and it’s nice to have something to pick from,” Spencer said.
Copenhaver was sworn in on the spot by City Clerk Kelse Lester and took her seat with the commission midway through the meeting.
She will serve out the remainder of Cooper’s term, and she will need to collect signatures in order to retain the seat in November.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Commissioners approved a revised version of several proposed charter amendments with recommendations from the attorney general’s office.
City Attorney Carlos Alvarado stated that the changes were largely negligible, and that the proposed amendments were mostly unchanged from the initial resolution approved by commissioners in May. He noted, however, that there were some typos and other minor corrections, specifically with respect to how the proposed amendments were organized.
“Instead of having one proposed amendment change, blocking all (seven) proposals (together) … it’s now divided by chapters and sections,” Alvarado said. “We tried to find common topics that could be presented to the voter.”
The changes mostly have to do with updating language, some of which dates back to the 1950s, and altering portions of the charter that are superseded by state law.
Alway motioned to approve the revised version of the resolution with support from Commissioner Ryan Graham. The commission supported the action unanimously.
Alvarado stated that the revised amendments will be re-submitted to the attorney general’s office this week.