The petition language for the recall of Scottville Mayor Marcy Spencer was approved upon an appeal by 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan Sniegowski Thursday morning during a hearing in Ludington.
Former City Commissioner Eric Thue — who also is running for a partial term to the Scottville City Commission to fill a vacancy in the November election — filed the petition language targeting Spencer in July. It was the second such attempt to get an election for Spencer’s commission seat, and the Mason County Election Commission approved the language.
The language accuses Spencer of “violating procedures defined by the city charter that allow for public comment before general business.” Thue also alleged that Spencer “silenced the public from speaking until all business had been conducted.”
Thue was pleased with the outcome following the hearing.
“Both sides made pretty legitimate arguments, but ultimately, it comes down to the voters to decide whether the charter has been broken. The charter has been broken, unfortunately, many times over,” he said.
Spencer, and her attorney Carlos Alvarado, declined to comment immediately following the hearing.
Alvarado argued before Sniegowski that the language used in the petition was not objective but rather subjective. And because the language is subjective, it’s an opinion and should not be allowed to go before the voters.
“The subjectivity is based on the use of the word ‘violation’ of the charter and the other one is ‘silencing’ the people of Scottville. Those terms are subjective by the terms of the petitioner. They’re not facts,” Alvarado said.
Alvarado said the change to the public comment took place in Spencer’s previous term, and he labeled the situation as a revival of a 2021 feud.
“Nobody said anything. Nobody opposed. Nobody did anything,” he said.
He also said the language was confusing.
“I don’t have to be Shakespeare to read this and be very confused about what this actually means,” Alvarado said. “If I put myself in the voter in the City of Scottville, after a recall petition with this language, I will not know. I will need to come to someone, I will need to come to a lawyer, someone to explain to me how this was a violation. Was it a violation? Was it true?”
Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink, on behalf of the election commission, said the case law is limited and role of the commission is limited. And the petition language was not vague.
“We do not have a vague statement that (Spencer) violated the charter or violated the law,” Kreinbrink said. “We have very specific language that she violated.
“It is not the job for the election commission to open up the charter, to open up the meeting minutes and determine whether or not those violations took place. That is the job or the electors.”
Sniegowski said she was convinced that the voters can do the research to find the answers to the questions a recall raises. She said the mention of a violation is a factual assertion. She said she struggled with the word “silenced.”
“When I look at the word and look at other words that could mean the same thing as silenced, which would be less inflammatory, this has been used to draw a response from people. But if you were to say ‘prevented the public from speaking until all business had been conducted,’ ‘silenced’ is being used in that same way,” she said.
She said, though, the language was clear.