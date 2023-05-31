Helping hands are needed to save Ludington’s petunias, as recent drought-like conditions are taking a toll on the thousands of Petunia Parade flowers planted in late May.
Ludington Petunia Parade leaders are asking community members to do whatever they can to keep the plants alive, hoping the call to action will inspire 1,000 people to help hydrate the red, white and blue flowers adorning the city.
Conditions were great when the petunias were placed in the ground on May 20, but since then a lack of rainfall has put the plants in jeopardy.
After 12 dry days, it “doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that we’re in trouble,” said Petunia Parade co-chair Cathy Webster, adding that the plants “haven’t had a chance to get their feet wet.”
“We’re just losing them left and right,” she said. “We can’t keep up with the fact that Mother Nature hasn’t given them any soaking rain since they’ve been in the soil.”
Webster said any help is appreciated, as approximately 1/4 of the 32,000 petunias have already died.
“Anywhere, anytime, any amount,” she said. “If you’re leaving the house, grab some water, throw it out there and put it on the petunias. … Those plants will be happier than they were a moment ago. We need the community to step up as much as possible if they’re willing.”
Petunia Parade board member Mary Lou Ohnsman issued a plea to the public, too, emphasizing a nearly two-week stretch without rain, and a “concerning” 10-day forecast ahead.
“Since planting day, we have been in drought-like conditions and these baby petunias have not had Mother Nature’s soaking rain yet,” Ohnsman stated in an email to the Daily News. “Please grab a jug of water when you leave home and pour it on some thirsty plants.”
Webster said water is welcome anywhere the flowers are planted, but some spots have done a better job of hanging on than others.
“West of the hospital is very concerning,” she said, adding that it’s mostly the north side of Ludington Avenue between Corewell Health Ludington Hospital and the Mason County Courthouse that “takes the hit.”
Ohnsman agreed, adding that the area near the hospital is “one of the biggest concerns.” She estimated that about 40% of the plants on the north side of the street have been lost.
“We need to save them now,” Ohnsman said. “The maturity of the roots — it’s just sparse. They don’t have what it takes. … The rooting system is so immature, they didn’t get a chance to take root.”
Hands-on community help is not something Petunia Parade organizers have asked for before, Webster said, but the situation is dire.
Webster and Ohnsman strongly stressed that the volunteers who operate the Petunia Plant’s watering truck from 5-7 a.m. every morning are doing everything they can to keep the plants alive. The watering trucks simply can’t do enough to compensate for a total lack of rainfall, according to Webster, hence the call for community help.
“It’s like a forest fire — you have to fight it from different angles,” Webster said.
She said nothing but a change in the weather will solve the problem completely, but some help from residents and visitors certainly can’t hurt.
“It’s just a matter of supplementing what we can,” she said. “It’s not a one-day fix, but maybe we can save a few more.”
Ohnsman and Webster both encouraged anyone who helps to post photos using the hashtag #petuniaSOS2023, or on the Ludington Petunia Parade’s Facebook page.