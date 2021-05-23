About 30,000 petunias were planted along Ludington Avenue during the Petunia Parade on Saturday, and the dirt was ready to receive them.
Rain showers before sunrise Saturday morning left the soil damp. Moisture hung in the air while about 100 volunteers kneeled by the road planting their flowers.
The day started off comfortably cool and as volunteers finished up their planting around noon, the clouds offered them more and more sunshine.
Volunteers Brooke Portmann and Patty Otto planted Ludington Avenue from Staffon to Madison streets, south of Leveaux Park.
“Two people walked by earlier and said it looks like a lot of work,” Portmann said. “I said, yeah, you’re going to enjoy the aesthetics pretty soon. It’s worth the work.”
Stretching from Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital to the beach, the strips of red, white and purple petunias will decorate the avenue until after Labor Day weekend, when volunteers remove them.
If they aren’t uprooted after about 90 days, they could introduce a “very devastating” mold to the soil, said Cathy Webster, co-chair of the Ludington Petunia Parade board.
The petunias should be in full bloom by July 4, according to the parade’s website.
Volunteer Ted Radtke, who drives the parade’s 1,000-gallon watering truck, said the petunias should look better than last year. The pandemic delayed the planting last year and an extra three weeks in the greenhouse took “a tool on their overall vitality.”
Radtke said the petunias make Ludington a place to remember.
“People visit Ludington and they know the town based on the beautiful flowers they see here in the summertime,” volunteer Ted Radtke said. “It makes an impact.”
Carole Webster, who moved to Ludington from Lodi, California in October, said nothing from her former home measures up to the Petunia Parade.
“We don’t do stuff like this (in California),” Webster said. “When I saw it I went, ‘I live in a town that has a petunia parade!’ This is just crazy. I fell in love with it the minute I saw it in the paper.”
Work began Wednesday when grass along the avenue was rototilled, leaving the soil broken up and exposed. Holes were drilled into the dirt so planters only had to drop the flowers in.
On the big day, a crew of 13 volunteers at Leveaux Park unloaded about 420 trays of petunias, each containing about 72 flowers, off a Penske moving truck driven by Joey and Jeff Gustafson.
Gustafson’s Greenhouse in Summit Township plants the petunias in March and provides them for the parade each year.
Then they loaded as many as possible onto a trailer. A team of three sat on the edge of the trailer as a pick-up truck towed it around the city to volunteers, ready to start planting.
Cones provided by the city blocked traffic on the exterior lanes to protect the volunteers.
“For as much as this is a fully volunteer organization, the city does support us on days like this,” Radtke said. “That’s very important and very appreciated.”
Thanks to the wet conditions Saturday, it wasn’t necessary for Radtke to give the flowers their first drink from the parade’s watering truck.
“Every day that it doesn’t rain, we’re out there,” Radtke said.