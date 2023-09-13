The more than 30,000 red, white and blue (purple) petunias — that have lined Ludington Avenue and other roads and streets throughout the City of Ludington — for the past five months will be removed on Saturday.
The removal of the plants — that welcome residents and visitors alike — will end the Petunias Parades 36th season, a season that saw a community come together to solve some unforeseeable obstacles including a drought.
Petunia Parade board member Mary Lou Ohnsman said Saturday’s event is a community thank you from noon to 2 p.m. at Rotary Park.
“Saturday is our way, as a board, saying to the community thank you,” she said. “We have taken about 25 individual invitations to various people who have truly stepped up to the plate and made a difference this year, the 43 block captains and volunteers.”
On Saturday cake and ice cream will be served in front of the band shell, according to Ohnsman.
Prior to the event at noon most of the petunias will be removed for the year.
“We have some block captains that will remove the petunia earlier than Saturday or after Saturday.” she said.
She told the block captains that as long as the petunias are removed after the dollar drop event, the captains can remove the petunias at their convenience.
“On Saturday Mark Boon and his students will pick up bags. If block captains are doing it on their own prior to or after they are responsible to remove the flowers on their own,” Ohnsman said.
Ohnsman wanted to send a big thank you to all the people who stepped up and went above and beyond to help the petunia parade with the drought issues throughout the early part of the summer.
“There is a gentleman on the avenue, I call him the water whisperer, everyday he would go out there and water, he knew there was a problem. The water trucks would water in the morning, it was hot and every day he would be out there watering and the flowers on his block look beautiful,” she said.
That is just one story of the hundreds of people who helped out. The guys who drive the watering truck double up their efforts during the drought. She talked about the bucket brigade at the marina who would water the petunia while the water was turned off for construction.
Ohnsman also talks about the people who stepped up to take care of the what she calls orphan blocks — the blocks that currently do not have a block captain — had Katie Jones and her two-year-old granddaughter show up to help weed and water that block.
The Petunia Parade will be returning for its 37th season in 2024 next year and if anyone who’s interested in participating can visit www.ludingtonpetuniaparade.com or write to Ludington Petunia Parade, P.O. Box 5, Ludington, MI 49431.
The Ludington Petunia Parade is a 501c3 nonprofit organization run by volunteers and funded entirely by community donations. Contributions can be made via mail or through the website.