The watering crew for the Ludington Petunia Parade is redoubling its efforts to keep thousands of petunias alive as the area continues to go without rain.
The Petunia Parade Board made a decision Monday evening to start watering the plants twice a day in light of recent drought-like conditions that have imperiled the petunias.
It’s the first time in the three-decade-plus history of the Petunia Parade that twice-daily waterings have been called for, but watering crew manager Mike Genter said he and the others who volunteer to keep the plants hydrated are up to the challenge.
“We just decided that, OK, we’ll take care of it,” Genter told the Daily News.
The crew — which in addition to Genter consists of Chris Simpler, Ron Ray, Mike Burch and Dick Lathers — normally rotates daily watering shifts, usually around 5 a.m.
They tend to dump about 700 to 900 gallons of water on the plants under normal conditions.
The last few weeks have not been normal, however, as about 1/4 of the plants placed in the ground on planting day have died due to a lack of rainfall.
The second watering shift started Tuesday around 7 p.m., Genter said, and it will continue until the situation isn’t as dire.
Hopefully, that time comes sooner rather than later.
“We’re going to get rain eventually. … We’re hoping that it’s going to get better as it goes, but there’s quite a bit of loss already,” Genter said. “They’re calling for rain this weekend, so maybe we’ll get it, but I’m not holding my breath.”
The five-person crew is now rotating evening shifts during weekdays in an effort to save as many petunias as possible.
“We’re not going to do two waterings on the weekends simply because the town is busy on the weekends,” Genter said. “We want everybody to be safe — not only us, but the general public — but we’re trying our hardest.”
Genter said he’s not sure how long the twice-a-day watering shifts will be necessary, but the crew is ready to “do it as long as it’s needed.”
Ahead of the decision to double the daily watering shifts, the Petunia Parade issued a call to action last week asking members of the community to help keep the plants watered.
Petunia Parada co-chair Cathy Webster said she’s grateful people are helping out when they can.
She added that the watering crew deserves a special shout-out, since the brunt of the work is falling on their shoulders.
“Mike has taken such an ownership of this and he’s very passionate about it,” Webster said. “It’s just wonderful what the crew decided to do. It’s impressive.”
Genter said his crew takes “a lot of pride” in “stepping up.” He commends the efforts of the volunteers who plant and maintain the petunias, and he said he and his fellow watering crew members plan to continue to do whatever they can to improve the health of the flowers.