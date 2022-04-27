About a half-dozen volunteers are still needed to head up the Petunia Parade on May 21, when over 30,000 petunias will be planted along Ludington Avenue.
Those volunteers will serve as block captains coordinating between their team of planters and the event’s organizers. After May 21, block captains are expected to regularly care for their petunias and uproot them in September.
Captains should cultivate and deweed their petunias about every two weeks after the parade, said parade co-chair Cathy Webster. Cultivation means breaking up the surrounding soil so water penetrates more easily.
“The rest of the year is really the key to making it beautiful, and that’s why we need some good block captains, because the maintaining of them is much harder than planting them, actually,” Webster said.
Those interested should call Webster at (231) 794-9023.
Training for block captains on how the petunias should be planted will be held at 10 p.m. May 14 and 7 p.m. May 16 in the community room at Ludington City Hall. The training is optional, but recommended for new block captains.
Block captains are responsible for bringing along a few people to help them plant. But Webster said even if their crew doesn’t come through, captains can expect there to be volunteers ready to help.
“We have people say, ‘Where do we need to fill in where somebody needs help to get the flowers in the ground?’” she said. “It’s always been sort of a fluid situation where we can plug in folks that show up that day.”
The petunias will be distributed differently on planting day than in years past. Block captains will pick up their petunias from a central location in Rotary Park from 7 to 11 a.m. If a delivery must be arranged, call parade board member Wally Cain at (231) 690-5054 prior to planting day.
Cain said he hopes that system will be an improvement over last year, when many planting teams had to wait around for deliveries from a truck pulling a trailer of petunias.
“We’re going to have many volunteers there” at Rotary Park, Cain said. “When they want it, we want to give it to them.”
Webster said that even if somebody doesn’t want to be a block captain, their helping hands would be welcome on May 21.
“We will take as many volunteers that would like to come out … to help any block,” she said. “If there is someone that would just like to volunteer to plant, let us know and we will at least have that contact information” if they are needed.
The petunias for the parade were “just sprouting up” at Gustafson’s Greenhouse on Friday, Cain said.