Many of Ludington’s summer events have been halted due to the current pandemic, but thanks to planning and community effort, the annual Petunia Parade was able to march on.
Normally held in May, this year’s planting day finally took place on Saturday.
Throughout the morning, Ludington Avenue was lined with people — many wearing facemasks and working in small groups to ensure social distancing — finding homes in the soil for thousands of red, white and purple flowers to beautify the city and signify the start of summer.
Safety was a top priority for planters and Ludington Petunia Parade Committee members, so there was no traditional luncheon at Rotary Park and some of the more social elements of the day were scaled back, but people still managed to have fun.
One such person was first-time planter Nancy Burns, who said the flowers are one of her favorite things about Ludington, adding that she’s grateful arrangements could be made to preserve the tradition and plant safely.
“We’re new to Ludington, and one of the things we love about it is the beautiful flowers lining Ludington,” Nancy said. “I feel really honored to be part of this. I was worried that we weren’t going to be able to have the flowers this year, so I’m really happy this came together.”
Nancy’s daughter, Stephanie, worked alongside her.
“It’s fun,” Stephanie said. “It’s been really well organized, and it’s bringing some cheer during a lot of tumultuous stuff happening in the country.”
Other planters, like the members of the Bradley family, were Petunia Parade veterans.
For the past 10 years, the Bradleys — Don, Lisa, and daughters Lily and Tess — have been participating in the Petunia Parade, and they said it’s a valuable family tradition.
“For us, it’s always been a good way to volunteer as a family,” Lisa said.
She said this year’s planting was much like other years, despite the change in schedule and the social distancing.
“Planting day, in a lot of ways, hasn’t been so different for us, but it’s been different for the committee, which has just had to constantly be flexible and creative so that when we show up, we can just do what we normally do,” Lisa said. “I really think the biggest shoutout is to them, for all the things they’ve done to bring us to this day, so we can get (the petunias) in the ground, love on them and see how they do.”
One difference she did note, however, is that, because the planting day was postponed, some of the petunias were larger than planters were used to, taking up a bit more space and needing some additional care when placed in the earth.
“They’ve been growing so long they’re really tall already, so that’s just a whole different ball game for us,” Lisa said. “We have to try to get them in deep enough that they have support.”
Lily, a student at Grand Valley State University, and Ludington High School senior Tess, both they said they were happy to be out with their parents, enjoying Saturday’s warm, sunny weather.
Everyone in the family commended the Petunia Parade Committee and the City of Ludington for finding a way to make sure the flowers ended up in the ground.
“We’re really proud of Ludington for doing this,” Lisa said.
Devin McClure, another planter working near Leveaux Park, said the Petunia Parade is an important community event for Ludington residents and visitors.
“People just get together because they want a pretty city. This is one of the only volunteer things where you get that reward all (summer) long, seeing the flowers up and down the street,” McClure said. “It really is a bright spot on the city. It looks nice. With COVID-19, we had to put it off a little bit, but now it’s safe to do so in small groups, and everyone’s being real careful to stay 6 feet apart.”
McClure said the challenges presented by COVID-19 weren’t enough to deter the participants.
“The group of volunteers is a dedicated group, so we’re going to make sure it happens,” she said, adding that she’s thankful for that degree of commitment, and glad the event could happen.
“At least it’ll still look like summer,” she said. “It wouldn’t be summer without the flowers.”
Mark and Patty Otto — working close to McClure on a block sponsored by the American Association of University Women (AAUW) — echoed that sentiment.
“It isn’t summer until you plant the flowers,” Mark said.
Organizationally, there were a few challenges, according to Kathy Radtke, who leads the Ludington Petunia Parade Committee with co-chair Cathy Webster. But, she said, things came together.
“It was challenging because of the different parameters of the situation,” Radtke told the Daily News on Sunday. “It was a different kind of year.”
She outlined some of the safety measures organizers took to ensure public health guidelines were being observed.
“We used so many specific strategies to ensure safety,” Radtke said. “We divided the planting responsibilities, clarified those steps and assigned those duties to specific people … so people could have their social distancing based on the fact that they were all doing different parts of the project.”
Those task included marking holes, laying out flowers and putting the plants in the ground, among others.
Radtke said planning ahead was crucial.
“We’d outlined social distancing parameters and thought ahead, and we had mostly experienced planters who knew what it was like in a regular year,” she said.
Radtke noted that it was a bit more stressful at times, but there was a silver lining in terms of community engagement and teamwork.
“It wasn’t as relaxed as past years, because people were aware of the risks. But that created a bonding, because people were working to accomplish two goals — planting and safety,” she said.
One thing Radtke missed most was the presence of children. There were still a few participating with their parents during Saturday’s planting, but because of social distancing, the planting day didn’t feature a Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts team, and individual volunteers needed to be at least 16 years old.
“We did miss the involvement of young people. We want it to be cross-generational, those connections are crucial to the continuation of our project,” Radtke said. “They’ll be the people who will be taking it over, so we missed that, but it just wasn’t possible with the parameters we had.”
However, kids can still get involved in the maintenance and upkeep of the petunias, which is an endeavor that lasts throughout the summer.
Radtke noted that the planting day is the only large-scale group gathering of the season, and said the remainder of the summer will be much less affected by COVID-19 restrictions.
“After planting day, we have weeding benchmark dates at two-week intervals throughout the summer. People don’t have to do it on any specific time, block crews can determine their own schedules for that. And kids can be involved in smaller-scale, regular weeding throughout the summer,” she said.
There are still safety precautions, such as traffic cones and safety vests to ensure weeders are visible to traffic, but she said people can “do their own thing, but do it safely,” according to Radtke.
She expressed thanks to the individuals and approximately 30 community groups and businesses that support the Petunia Parade in various ways. She said anyone interested in learning more about how to help can do so at www.ludingtonpetuniaparade.com.
People interested in helping with weeding and maintenance as the season continues can contact Radtke at (231) 843-9225 or Webster at (231) 794-9023.