Roads, streets, avenues and gardens in Ludington will get their annual dash of color on Saturday morning, during the 33rd annual Petunia Parade planting day, but the public is asked not to attend this year’s planting due to COVID-19.
That’s according to Kathy Radtke, who co-chairs the Ludington Petunia Parade Committee with Cathy Webster.
Additional safety measures will be taken, and the experience is going to be scaled down significantly. The public is being asked not to participate, there will be no celebratory luncheon following the planting in Rotary Park and the public is not being asked to help volunteer, at least not for the initial planting of the petunias.
“The bottom line is safety,” Radtke told the Daily News. “We wouldn’t want anyone on our crews to be compromised safety-wise. We’re just trying to get everyone to be prepared to cut to the chase and get their planting done. Don’t linger or make it a social affair this year; we just want to get the plants in the ground.”
