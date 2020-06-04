Roads, streets, avenues and gardens in Ludington will get their annual dash of color on Saturday morning, during the 33rd annual Petunia Parade planting day, but the public is asked not to attend this year’s planting due to COVID-19.
That’s according to Kathy Radtke, who co-chairs the Ludington Petunia Parade Committee with Cathy Webster.
Additional safety measures will be taken, and the experience is going to be scaled down significantly. The public is being asked not to participate, there will be no celebratory luncheon following the planting in Rotary Park and the public is not being asked to help volunteer, at least not for the initial planting of the petunias.
“The bottom line is safety,” Radtke told the Daily News. “We wouldn’t want anyone on our crews to be compromised safety-wise. We’re just trying to get everyone to be prepared to cut to the chase and get their planting done. Don’t linger or make it a social affair this year; we just want to get the plants in the ground.”
To that end, there have been designated safety monitors for each block crew, and planters have practiced and planned for a quick, safe event.
“We do have a whole set of specific guidelines for planting crews for social distancing,” she said.
There will also be no Boy Scout or Girl Scout troops in attendance — a tradition in previous years — and children younger than 16 are not participating in the planting.
“We love to have kids ordinarily, but this year we’re limiting it to no one younger than 16 years old,” Radtke said. “We just can’t take that risk.”
She added that, as summer progresses and the situation stabilizes, restrictions might be lifted to allow more people and kids to help with weeding and maintenance of the plants.
Despite the added precautions, Radtke said she and Webster are grateful that the Petunia Parade is still taking place. She expressed thanks to the City of Ludington for signing off on the planting, and to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office for pledging to stand by and make sure participants and pedestrians are safe.
Additionally, Radtke extended thanks to Gustafson’s Greenhouse, which has been involved in the Petunia Parade since its inception.
“Gustafson’s Greenhouse has supplied the plants every single year, so we are very, very pleased to be able to work with them,” she said. “They’re such great people, and they’re just so appreciative that loyalty.”
Radtke said the Petunia Parade is an important morale-booster for the community, and she said she hopes the flowers lining the streets will be a comfort for passersby — both residents and visitors alike.
“It’s important to keep on going,” she said, adding Ludington is known for the summertime tradition.
“Ludington has such a reputation based on the flowers,” she added. “People … have mentioned that they know Ludington is ‘where they plant those beautiful flowers,’ so our reputation does extend far and wide, and we’re very proud of that.
“If we can be ambassadors for the city, that’s just a wonderful thing.”
It’s been a solace for Petunia Parade organizers and crew members, too. Radtke said they’ve coordinated this year’s planting through non-traditional methods like email chains and Zoom meetings, and that they’ve found a way to persevere.
“It’s been a challenge, but we did it,” Radtke said. “It’s such a bonding program. People really look forward to it, and it’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it.”
Organizers are hoping that bonding element extends to the community as well.
“I think it’s a way that the community is getting through this pandemic. We’re working together and strategizing and we want to get beyond this,” Radtke said. “It’s a beautiful thing, and hopefully this will be a blessing for the community. The beauty of our flowers will in some way be a comfort to community members and visitors.
The flowers will be unloaded starting at around 8 a.m. Saturday morning at Leveaux Park, and from there, crews will make their way to their respective planting destinations, like Ludington Avenue and near the municipal marina.
Motorists are asked to be mindful of the planters on Saturday morning, and to use caution when driving through areas where they see people working.
As the season continues, and precautions because of COVID-19 becomes less of a concern, Radtke said organizers might find a need for volunteers from the community. Those interested in volunteering can call Radtke at (231) 843-9225 or Webster at (231) 794-9023.