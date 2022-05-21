Thousands of petunias were placed in the ground in record time Saturday, sounding the bell for the arrival of summer in Ludington.
Volunteers were raring to go well before the planned start time of 8 a.m. to participate in this year’s annual Ludington Petunia Parade, which lines the Ludington Avenue and other nearby streets with about 30,000 red, white and blue petunias. The planting is a late-spring tradition, and adds a splash of patriotic color to the city in time for Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.
The thousands of plants were planted in record time thanks to a slight logistical change in the distribution process.
According to Cathy Webster, who co-chairs the Petunia Parade with Kathy Radtke, the change that made such a difference this year was a simple one, but it was a game-changer. Rather than having the petunias delivered to each block captain and their volunteers as the need arose, which has been the process in the past, planters simply drove up to Rotary Park and re-upped on petunias from board members who were stationed there.
Webster said it made things much more efficient.
By just after 9 a.m., the last batch of flowers was picked, making Saturday the fastest planting in the Petunia Parade’s 30-plus-year history.
Webster said it was vastly more expedient than previous years, when flowers were still being delivered well into late morning, or sometimes early afternoon.
“We didn’t just break the record, we shattered the record,” she said.
The idea for the new approach came from Petunia Parade board member Wally Cain. Cain said the goal was to streamline the process and make things easier for the block captains, who manage volunteers at various spots along the Petunia Parade’s route.
“It was just a different way of getting the plants to all the captains when they wanted them, and basically putting them in control,” Cain said. “It was just a minor idea … but it worked out really well.
“All the block captains have volunteers and if they’re waiting for different flowers and colors to be delivered, that (can cause delays). This way, they can get all the petunias and colors they want, when they want them.”
Webster said Cain proposed the idea to the board about a year ago, and she was shocked that the notion had never come up before.
“I don’t think I’d ever heard of that even as a consideration, and we thought, ‘That might really work out,’” Webster said. “It’s allowed people to get the petunias in an extremely timely manner.”
By 9:20 a.m. on the dot, the all the plants had been carted off, and just about all of them had made it into the ground.
“It isn’t that it’s made some difference, it’s huge. The difference is night and day,” Webster said. “At nine o’clock, we’re usually just loading the trailers to take them around. By the time we get them all distributed it’s 10:30 or 11.”
The thousands of plants — all from Gustafson’s Greenhouse, which has worked with the Petunia Parade since its inception — got where they needed to go faster than ever, and now it’s up to the block captains, volunteers and board members to make sure they’re watered, maintained and replaced as needed during the summer.
“It’s a little bit of a chess game at that point, moving the pieces around so everyone gets what they need,” Webster said.
She added, referring back to the newly implemented pick-up system, that it’s “wonderful,” and “all Wally Cain’s brainchild.”
Cain took some pride in how well things worked out, too.
“It was pretty cool seeing all those volunteers on Ludington Avenue at the same time,” he said. “All those people, just adding a little beauty to the neighborhood … like one big happy family.”
The block captains and volunteers also seemed to enjoy the new system as they worked together to beautify the city.
Dan and Lisa Bradley have been participating in the Petunia Parade for about 19 or 20 years. Asked why they continue to volunteer year after year, Dan said it all comes down to the fact that they “love Ludington.”
“And it’s fun,” interjected Paula Wietrzykowski, who was working nearby.
“Yeah, it’s great fun, too,” Dan said. “We all actually enjoy each other’s company.”
Jim and Tina Henning have been involved for about three years, ever since they first moved to Ludington.
“We like flowers and we love to help,” Jim said while placing some small petunias in the soil in the median near Rotary Park. “I can’t wait to see (the petunias) in a month or so when they get big.”
Webster thanked the volunteers and the block captains for their hard work. She also thanked the board members for “pulling their weight — equally.”
“It’s not just one person,” she said. “This has been an all-out board effort.”
There is still a need for more help, though. Cain said the board is seeking volunteers to make sure the plants stay fresh and nourished during the summer.
“We’re looking for drivers to drive the watering truck around and water the plants,” he said. “We have two drivers now, but we’d certainly like to get a third or even a fourth backup driver. … The board would appreciate that very much.”
Those interested in volunteering should contact Cathy Webster at (231) 794-9023 or Kathy Radtke at (213) 843-9225.