The Manistee chapter of PFLAG is looking for individuals to share stories about being LGBTQ in rural West Michigan for an upcoming webinar that, the group hopes, will help make sure those people know they’re not alone.
PFLAG exists to support LGBTQ individuals and their loved ones, and to foster connections between these individuals and the larger communities in which they live. To this end, the group is partnering with the Manistee Area for Racial Justice and Diversity Initiative to share the stories of members — and prospective members — with the community at large.
“We want people to be able to say, ‘I’m gay’ or ‘I’m trans, and I’m part of this community,’” said Linda Karle-Nelson, who co-founded the Manistee PFLAG chapter about 10 years ago with her husband, Tom.
Karle-Nelson emphasized that stories shared during the webinar can be anonymous, based on the comfort level of the individual.
Even anonymously, the stories can have a meaningful impact on the lives of those listening, she said.
“Story-sharing is really part of the PFLAG (mission),” she said. “It’s something that we do as a means of supporting each other and, in this case, sharing our life experiences with other people so they can identify with some of the feelings and experiences that LGBTQ people have been through, and know the struggles they face.”
The webinar has not yet been scheduled. PFLAG wants to include as many stories as possible, and so far, there have only been a few submissions. The hope is that as many people as possible will take part, in order to make a supportive and compassionate statement.
PFLAG is seeking accounts from a wide range of experiences.
“It may be the story of your feelings about being gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender or how you grew to understand your sexual orientation or gender identity. It may be that you have been open about who you are and have been lovingly accepted by your family or friends,” Karle-Nelson stated in a release. “Whatever your experiences, sharing your story can help educate others, open their eyes and change their hearts.”
There’s also a second purpose, which is to educate the community about the struggles LGBTQ people face.
“There’s still an awful lot of prejudice and misunderstanding…,” Karle-Nelson said. “Listening to the stories of people whom we marginalize, or hold as less worthy of equal treatment, can open the minds and hearts of the listener.
“It’s to make the lives of people more understandable and personal.”
Stories from parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters and friends of LGBTQ people are also welcome and encouraged, according to Karle-Nelson, who noted that she and Tom are have children in the LGBTQ community.
“When we tell our stories, even as parents, it supports them,” she said. “They’ll know that there are other people who’ve been though the same experiences.”
Once scheduled, the webinar will be open to the public, though there may be some screening or signup process for the security of those who participate.
Karle-Nelson said PFLAG is planning the story-sharing event in part because the COVID-19 pandemic has limited face-to-face gatherings of members, which has led to less visibility for the group.
“We haven’t been meeting face-to-face since (the pandemic), and this just seems to be a way we could reach the community,” Karle-Nelson said. “This is a good way to get the word out that we’re here — we’re present.”
Everyone is welcome to submit stories about their experiences, either anonymously or with their names attached. Karle-Nelson said she hopes to see young people participate.
“We would really like to have some young people’s stories… from this community,” Karle-Nelson said. “We were hoping to get stories of people who live, or used to live here.”
She said for young people who may be struggling with their identities, there’s a lot of helpful information that could be garnered from hearing stories from people who’ve been there.
“It’s not the same for everyone, but there are some common experiences,” she said. “It helps to support and let people know they’re not alone.”
Those interested in participating can contact Karle-Nelson at (231) 398-3340, or email pflagmanistee@gmail.com to submit their stories, questions or comments.