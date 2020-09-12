Christine Crumbaugh opened her photography studio, Captivating Creations Photography, on July 1, in downtown Ludington.
The move to Ludington came after changes in Crumbaugh’s life, but she’s been a photographer in central Michigan for 12 years.
“I really like capturing moments and memories, but it’s also about capturing emotion and trying to engage with people, getting them to drop that ‘I’m in front of the camera’ facade,” she said. “I want to get genuine reactions, whether it’s couples interacting with each other... and their connection, or whether it’s a senior who’s shy in front of the camera and giving me fake goofy smiles. It’s getting them to show me the real them.”
She worked on the family farm for 25 years and her photography was a side-business.
“I lived in Gratiot County my whole life, and outside of college, I spent the majority of my time working on my family’s farm,” she said. “A lot of life changes gave me the opportunity to move to Ludington.”
It was always a dream to do it full-time, she said.
She looked at several small towns, but Ludington drew her. She grew up visiting Ludington on vacations, and her parents who were lighthouse keepers during the summers.
“It was a big part-time job, so I was already in the industry and looking to move into it as my full-time position. I thought, if I’m going to move, let’s move and go where I really want to go,” she said. “I always enjoyed vacationing here, and it’s fun to be making it a home.”
The majority of her sessions are for senior photographs.
“I focus a lot on senior photos. That’s the bulk of my business,” she said. “Probably 75 percent of my sessions are for seniors. It’s fun to engage one-on-one with a senior. They are several hours long. You get the opportunity to really get to know someone, their hopes and dreams.”
For senior photos, her goal is to have the parent say, “That photo, that’s my child.”
She also does weddings and family sessions, and is interested in real estate photography.
Crumbaugh offers a range of products including albums, gallery wraps, canvases, free-standing metal prints or wall metal prints, and deconstructed albums, she said.
The deconstructed album is a newer trend for senior photos. They choose 20 photos that go in a storage box.
“Some people like the idea of being to display the photos on little easels and frames. Some like the traditional albums,” she said.
She has a background in agricultural, commercial and marketing photography. Several farms in central Michigan where she’s from grow for Gerber.
“I’ve done a couple ad campaigns for some seed companies, a couple food companies and some farm spotlights from Michigan Farm Bureau. There’s definitely a trend in agriculture where people want to know where their food comes from. One of the organic companies wanted me to take pictures of one of their farmers growing squash,” she said.
Crumbaugh went to Central Michigan University for an economics major and a sales and marketing minor. She sits on an agricultural credit funding bank board.
She named her studio Captivating Creations for the same reason she enjoys photography.
“When a mom says, ‘I love that photo,’ to me that’s the captivating image of the session. I do my best to be creative and make each of my sessions unique to the individual, to incorporate their interests and likes,” she said.
As a mother herself, she knows how stressful having photos taken can be and she wants it to be an enjoyable experience.
“All sessions have different objectives, but I want it to be a fun and pleasant experience, not the ‘we just had family photos and it was torturous and painful.’ I want people to leave and remember it as being pleasant. Especially moms, who sometimes look at a family photo and can only remember the stress that went into it.”
Crumbaugh has two sons, one granddaughter and another on the way.
She remembered having family photos taken and doesn’t want people’s lasting impression to be like the one she had.
“People would say that’s a great picture, and I’d be like, if you only knew,” she said.
After more than 10 years, she’s learned to take her cues from the clients, she said.
“I try to be real, low-key and not stressful. I let kids get settled in and try to be calm. Some kids need calmness and some need excitement to get them to engage,” she said.
She said she puts a lot of value on the making tangible items that could be heirlooms for a family.
“For me, it’s about offering my clients an experience,” she said. “Ultimately, when I bring clients in here to view their photos... when that mom says, ‘I love that picture,’ I know it will be hanging on their wall for years to come.”
She decided to open a physical studio, rather on-line only, because she hasn’t built her reputation in the area yet.
“Coming into the world of COVID, where it’s difficult to network, meet people and become a known photographer, I thought having a storefront gave me credibility. I can hang my art on the wall and they can see me,” she said. “It’s an interesting time to try to engage a new community.”
Her portfolio is available on her website, www. captivatingcreationsphotograhy.com.
Crimbaugh said she’s the type to be involved. She is currently on the Gratiot Area Chamber of Commerce board and her new studio is part of the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I’ve always been engaged in the community,y and I want to be engaged in this community,” she said.
While she is doing mostly appointment-only session, she also offers lunch-hour walk-ins for headshots.
“I’m trying to do more events. I would certainly take a walk-in if I’m here,” she said.
The best way to book a session with Crumbaugh is to call (989) 763-1814 or email captivatingcreationsphotog@gmail.com. Captivating Creations is located at 503 S. James Street.