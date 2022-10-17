Brad Reed’s and Rachel Gaudette’s new book, “366 Days of Beauty in the Year 2020,” recently hit the bookshelf at the Todd and Brad Reed Photo Gallery.
Envisioned as a statewide look of the beauty of Michigan marking the 10th anniversary of Todd and Brad Reed’s “365: A Year in the Photographic Lives of Todd and Brad Reed” book released in 2012, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a radical rethinking of plans two-and—half months into the project.
With lockdowns in Michigan limiting travel and concerns about vulnerable family members, Brad and Rachel changed focus.
“We just focused on what was at home, because we didn’t see each other. We were being cautious,” Rachel, who is the operations manager of the Reed gallery, said. “We honed in on local and focused on beauty of the area, and tried to make the best images we can.”
The resulting 386-page, full-color coffee table book has a simple format: one page per day with each page having one photo by Brad, one by Rachel and captions.
Once a photography student of Todd Reed’s at West Shore Community College, Rachel’s work caught Todd’s eye early on. The Custer area native and resident joined “Team Reed” in 2010 and shares space in the father-son team’s galleries as well. This is her initial book project.
“Books in Rachel’s family are big deals,” Brad relates. “Her parents (Jim and Donna Shoup) buy their kids and 34 grandchildren, books for presents. It’s pretty awesome that now she has her own book in the family library that she co-wrote, co-designed, co-published and co-photographed. She has the cover image and came up with the title so that’s pretty awesome.”
“It’s pretty unbelievable,” Rachel said. “It wasn’t until I was closing the gallery one day and both books were sitting here (the 366 book and a 50-year retrospective of Todd’s career that also came out recently) when I had a moment of ‘Holy Cow, I have a book with Brad’s name on it next to Todd’s book.’”
“She has come a long way in three years,” Brad said looking back to when the Reeds started displaying her images with theirs.
“We wanted to put her images on the wall. She wasn’t that comfortable to do that,” Brad said. “In the new gallery in Pentwater, a third of the images are hers. A month in, she was outselling us four-to-one. Yesterday we sold the most expensive photo we have ever sold. It was one of hers.”
Both photographers say the change of focus for the “366” book provided challenges, especially when coupled with COVID-19 concerns.
Brad’s daughter, Julia, has type 1 diabetes and was considered a high-risk individual if infected with COVID.
Due to Rachel’s parents ages, they also were in a high-risk category, too, and have a farm to operate and maintain.
Brad and Rachel took recommended safety protocols seriously. The gallery closed for a while and Brad and Rachel photographed independently of each other instead of the planned team approach.
Rachel has young children — Kasey, David and Joshua — involved heavily in 4-H as is the Shoup family tradition. Caring for them, helping with their 4-H projects including animals large and small and being available to help her parents when able meant she had a lot to juggle while seeking out the day’s image.
Brad understood that challenge of finding balance.
“When my dad and I did ‘365’ in 2010, dad had a ton of time to shoot while I had two little kids at home. Being working parents, with kids, sports … sometimes I only had 10 minutes a day to make an image. It would get frustrating to compare my images to dad’s who was out exploring.
“Now 10 years later, kids are older, more independent. I had way more time to shoot, than Rachel did. She had a lot more going on,” Brad said. “I could sympathize.”
Each of the 732 daily photos in the book has a caption. Many discuss the thoughts behind making the photo on the page. Others address the reality of life during a pandemic. Some express frustration and doubts felt while seeking an image.
“There were several times it was crunch time to come up with a photo,” Rachel said. “My biggest fear was I would put something in the book that wasn’t of good enough quality.”
She dug into her repertoire of photographic techniques such as macro-photography and long exposure techniques not used on a daily basis to create good new images at times, she said.
“I hope people take the time to read the stories,” Brad said.
“The writing is raw and it’s real. We didn’t shy away from the hard days, the difficult times or the stress COVID had put on our lives. I had a ton of fear at the beginning, because of Julie’s diabetes … I feared not getting insulin because she can’t live without insulin.
“Fear of giving it to Julie or to Rachel’s parents. That was the big fear. We write about that in a more deliberate, real way,” Brad continues, “The photos help tell that story. Even with all that struggle, the photos show the beauty of the area noted with the title Rachel came up with.”
“Location, location, location” the real estate adage goes.
It’s true, too, in photography.
Brad had just moved into a new home he long admired that had been Dick and Kathy Bourgault’s residence. He found the setting, the wildlife, distinctive features and quality of lighting fitting subjects to focus his camera lenses on.
Kathy was a master gardener, Brad said. “Every day I went outside to find a new photo, there was a new plant growing, a bud, a flower. I spent a lot of time exploring my own yard. I was looking at it with fresh eyes.”
Rachel, too, had recently moved with her three kids to a new home on a few acres across the road from the front field of her parents’ farm between Weldon Creek and the Pere Marquette River. Those settings provided inspiration and images for the project.
“She had always dreamed of a book on the farm,” Brad said. “If COVID wouldn’t have happened, our book would have been different. But she did a partial book on the farm. The book has over 200 images of her property or farm across the street.”
Barns, animals, favorite trees, “the Point,” her children, household items and a couple snakes including a large blue racer Rachel and the kids nicknamed “Blue” are represented in Rachel’s photos along with lakeshore, sunsets, wildlife and other features of the region.
“It wasn’t trouble finding the photos, it was trouble finding time,” Rachel said. “It was hard to make unique shots of some scenes I had shot before.”
During long stretches when the gallery was closed, Rachel and Brad didn’t see one another to compare notes for weeks. Each photographed and worked on the project independently.
Six times, the two photographers, who Brad notes are now a dating couple, independently photographed the same location on the same day at different times or perspectives only discovering the coincidence later when looking at photos. Other times they shot the same subject matter independently, Rachel said.
“We both have shot very similarly. We see the world in the same way, we see the world very abstractly,” Brad said, while each maintaining a unique style.
“You learn you can do it, as hard as it is,” Rachel said of a lesson learned through the discipline the project required. “We had a lot of gray days in 2020 literally and figuratively. There is beauty everywhere. It doesn’t always jump out at you.
“I also learned as many pictures as I have taken at the farm, there are many more to take.”
While some days were a struggle to find a worthy image, other days provided a bounty of images to choose just one from, she said.
And they had a bit of fun, too. Brad is afraid of spiders. Rachel doesn’t like snakes and had to muster will to make a photo of “Blue” for one day. Each included a photo of what the other fears as a choice.
Now the book, sold initially through pre-orders, is on the shelf. The gallery is open. COVID is, if not over, better managed, and people are moving about again.
A new project for a new product is in the works, but mum is the word on what it is, Brad said.
“I am just so grateful Todd and Brad must have seen something in me to welcome me to be part of the gallery. It means more than a book or any sale,” Rachel said.
Brad’s reply?
“She earned it.”