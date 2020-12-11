The Community Christmas Eve Dinner on Dec. 24 will be very similar to the Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner, said the Rev. Jerry Theis, pastor for Radiant Church.
The main differences? The contents of the meal and the gifts that will be included.
While for the past five years, the Christmas Eve dinner at Radiant was held inside the church, this one will be for pick-up or delivery, just like at Thanksgiving.
Radiant Church was asked to host this past Thanksgiving Day dinner, which is usually held at Emanuel Lutheran Church. It is expected to be back at Emanuel Lutheran in 2021.
“Typically, we do a sit-down dinner (Christmas Eve), but we’ll be doing it again like at Thanksgiving,” Theis said. “We’ve received many calls and cards saying thank you (for the Thanksgiving dinner), so we know it was well-received.”
Theis said that the church tried to keep the process simple so it won’t be confusing for the people who also received meals for Thanksgiving Day.
Even the times are the same. Contactless pick-up and delivery will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the church, 409 S. Washington Ave.
The meal — ham and the traditional Christmas trimmings — will again be prepared by Gloria Ann’s Catering.
Those who would like a meal can contact the church by calling (231) 845-9596 or emailing dinner@radiantcoast.org. The deadline is Dec. 20, but if people miss the cut-off, they are welcome to come to the church at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 and see if there are meals left.
The church is in need of fruit-based pies. Theis asked that people drop off the pies at the church on the Sunday, Monday and Tuesday leading up to Christmas Eve.
Theis said the church served 690 meals at Thanksgiving.
While historically there are fewer orders for the Christmas Eve dinner than there are for Thanksgiving, he said are a few reasons why that might not be the case this time.
“With COVID-19, there was already a higher demand at Thanksgiving,” he said. “With it being at the same church, that streamlines it for people — they know where to go. But we also sent a mailer to every house in Ludington and Scottville. It’s that in-mailbox contact that will probably increase the numbers.”
Why a Christmas Eve dinner?
“It’s one of many ways that Ludington is generous, (to) both religious (people) and otherwise,” Theis said. “We know that one meal doesn’t change a life forever. Our prayer is that it gives people an understanding that they are loved and not forgotten.”
He said the objective isn’t to get people to step inside Radiant Church, though he certainly wouldn’t stop them if they wanted to.
“We include the cards, the gifts and other items (with the meal) with the goal that people will find a life-giving relationship with Jesus, whether or not they come to Radiant,” Theis said. “We know we have to meet people where they are, and take care of physical needs first. We want them to see that people of God truly love them... and it starts with being able to say thank you for letting us be a part of your Christmas Eve.”
In addition to cards and gifts that will be included with meal, people will also receive an invitation to join the live-stream Home for the Holidays service at 6 p.m. that evening.
Five churches — Cornerstone Baptist Church, Trinity Church, Prayer & Praise, Community Church and Radiant — are collaborating to put on a “very big Christmas Eve special,” Theis said.
The livestream will be available on all of the participating churches’ Facebook pages and on an informational landing page, www.homefortheholidays.info.
“We want to do more than just feed someone for just one meal,” Theis said.
Both Cornerstone and Trinity will also have in-person Christmas Eve services. Trinity’s services will be at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Cornerstone’s candlelight service begins at 8 p.m.