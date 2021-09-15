Local talent development leader Renee Pickard of Michigan Works West Central was presented with a Shining Star award by the Michigan Works Association for her efforts to meet employment needs in Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana, and Osceola counties. Pickard recently received the award during the association’s annual conference.
A press release from the association stated that Pickard is a "tremendous asset" both locally and across county lines.
“Renee is always willing to go above and beyond what is asked of her to ensure her clients are successful,” said Ryan Hundt, Michigan Works Association CEO. “Her fellow talent specialists at Michigan Works West Central regularly seek out her advice and expertise regarding case management. She embodies many of the values Michigan Works West Central operates under and is a great example of humility to all of those around her.”
Shelly Keene, executive director of Michigan Works West Central, stated that Pickard is passionate about helping her clients, and cares deeply about her coworkers and the community.
“I am so honored to have been nominated for this award by my co-workers,” Pickard said. “I truly enjoy working for Michigan Works West Central. I love making a difference in people’s lives every day …. I am blessed to have such great coworkers."