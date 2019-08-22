More than 150 people are planning to participate in the third annual Ludington Area Pickleball Summer Open tournament, which starts Friday, Sept. 6 at the Oriole Field tennies courts.
The three-day tournament is set for continues through Sunday, Sept. 8, and Ludington Area Pickeball President John Reed said event organizers are excited about the already high registration numbers.
“Last year we had 98 players, and they came from all across Michigan and about four other states — even Canada,” Reed told the Daily News. “This year we’re at 170 (participants).”
Registration is still open for the tournament, and Reed said he’s hoping to see more people sign up before the deadline.
The cost to participate in the tournament is $40, and registration will remain open until midnight on Sunday, Aug. 25 at www.pickeballtournaments.com. Search under the “tournaments” listing, find Ludington and select “open.”
Payments can be made online.
Participants can play in women’s doubles, men’s doubles or mixed doubles, and there are four age brackets for different skill levels.
For more information about the Ludington Area Pickleball Club, visit www.ludingtonaeapickeball.com or find the Ludington Pickeball Club on Facebook.
Read the full story in Thursday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Editions.