This year’s Shop with a Cop and Shop with a Hero Pie Auction is Wednesday.
Pies can be dropped off from 3-5 p.m. at the Ludington Police Department and from 5-7 p.m. at the council chamber in city hall.
Wednesday, pictures of the pies will be posted to the Facebook group, “2021 Shop with a Cop & Shop with a Hero Pie Auction.” From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., patrons can make bids in each pie’s comment section.
The highest bidder on each pie will be contacted and invited to pick up their pie between 3-6 p.m. also on Wednesday in the council chamber.
Proceeds from the pie auction go toward Shop with a Cop and Shop with a Hero, where “kids who need help during the holiday season” can shop with emergency responders, said Ludington Area Schools Resource Officer Austin Morris.
The program aims to “assist kids in Mason County throughout the holiday season with gifts for themselves and for their families,” he said.
Shop with a Cop will be held on Dec. 13 and 14 at Walmart. Shop with a Hero, which includes firefighters and emergency medical responders, will be on Dec. 15 and 16 at Meijer.
Cash donations can be made at any time at the Ludington Police Department, Morris wrote on Facebook.