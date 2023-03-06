Schools across the country are celebrating reading month this March and Mason County Central Elementary School librarian Heather Lensky has many activities planned for the students at her school.
“There is literally so much that I love about the library,” Lensky said. “The kids are my absolute favorite and I love being able to plan different activities for them.
“The theme for March reading month this year is ‘pirates,’ so I have tons of pirate activities planned for them.
“Last week, I turned my library into a giant board game. I started by reading the story Pirate Pete by Kim Kennedy. Then I put the kids into teams of four. They took turns rolling a giant dice and when they landed on a pirate coin, they would have to answer a question about the book. If they were correct they would move two spaces forward and if they were wrong, they had to move back two spaces.”
Not only does Lensky have numerous activities planned throughout the month of March, one of them she is using as a fun way to raise money to buy more books for the library.
“We are going to have a coin drive this week, where kids will bring in different coins each day of the week,” she said. “One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to buying books for our library. The class that brings in the most will win a class pizza party. We also have a door decorating contest. The students will vote on which door they love the most and the winning class will win money to spend on books for their classroom.”
Although this is Lensky’s first year serving as the librarian and Scottville Elementary, she has worked previously as an aide in the library and has worked with students who need some extra help in the area of reading. Lensky really understands the importance of reading and promoting literacy at a young age and she enjoys that she gets to work with students daily to become more passionate readers.
“While we always want kiddos reading, they may not have a huge interest in it,” she said. “March reading month allows us to celebrate reading in new and exciting ways. The different activities we have encourage the students to read more than they normally would.
“Reading is one of the best habits to develop; it strengthens the mental muscles, helps to improve comprehension, and increases imagination, boosts memory, and widen their vocabulary. Reading more than normal can also help students to find a genre of book that they can fall in love with. This will make them want to read more every month of the year. I love watching the kids really get into the different activities we have.”
Lensky will be hosting a book fair in the elementary library that is open to the public from 3:30-7 p.m. March 14-16. It will also be open to students during school hours March 13-17. Lensky has also built a pirate ship for students to sit and read in. She encourages students and families to visit the book fair and she hopes that families will use that time as a way to better familiarize themselves with different books that their students enjoy.
“When you can get a child excited about reading then they are more likely to choose it on their own,” Lensky said. “Getting them excited at a young age will help instill a love for reading the rest of their lives. Just make it fun and if you’re reading to them, don’t be afraid to make different voices for different characters.
“Make a fort, grab some flashlights and read in there. Read a recipe together and make it. Take them to the library and let them pick out their favorite books. Have them act out their favorite books. Call up a relative and have your student read to them over the phone.”
Although the students enjoy reading month, Lensky stated that the staff also gets involved in the activities at school and enjoy participating and competing with other classrooms.
“We have ‘caught reading’ tickets that all staff members can give out,” she said. “We also have the school-wide door decorating contest along with activities that teachers have planned for their own classrooms. The students really love the themed decorations along with all the activities. They love being able to vote on the different doors and a chance for their class to win a party. They also love having guest readers come in.
“This is the first year we are having high school forensics students come over to perform for them. I really hope that it will become the students’ new favorite thing about March reading month.”
Principal Chris Etchison stated that he is very happy to have Lensky in the library and that her ideas she has put together for reading month her first year have been really great.
“I really love everything we do when it comes to March reading month, but I really love watching the kids fall in love with reading,” Lensky said. “They want to read to try to earn those ‘caught reading’ tickets, they want the chance to win a book of their very own. As I walk down the halls, kids stop me to tell me how much they love a book they are reading or how they just can’t wait until their class comes to visit the library.
“I even have students stop me to tell me they tried reading a pirate book and they actually loved it.”