“Pirates of the North Coast,” a movie primarily filmed in Ludington, will be hosted by the Ludington Area Center for the Arts as a Red-Carpet Premiere.
According to movie producer Frank Sollars, it was created as a love letter to Ludington and Northern Michigan.
The film screening takes place Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. and the premiere itself takes place at 6 p.m. for cast, crew, and guests.
According to the movie listing on Amazon.com, where one can also view the movie, it’s about pirates, laughs, and good times converge on this Midwestern Harbor town as a young man afraid of adulting struggles with parenthood, the return of his ex-flame, and saving the town’s iconic Ludington North Breakwater Light from the wrecking ball.
“The movie was created in Ludington because my wife Shelley and I and our kids love Ludington,” Sollars said.
“We have owned a house there and have been part of the community for almost 20 years,” he said. “We consider the movie a love letter to Ludington and, secondarily, Northern Michigan.
“When I was writing the script,” Sollars said, “I was reviewing it with someone in Hollywood and I talked about a Midwestern harbor town.”
He (the person in Hollywood) said, “There are no harbors in the Midwest.
“I wanted people to know that the Midwest and, more specifically, the Great Lakes and Michigan have harbors and lakes that are really inland seas,” Sollars said. “Hence, ‘The Pirates of the North Coast.’”
Sollars said that the other place where the movie was filmed was at his home in Bloomfield.
“Finally,” Sollars said, “there are a lot of mentions of Jimmy Buffett and since he just passed I thought it may be helpful to people to point out he is a backdrop to the movie as well as our own Pyrate Heads here in Ludington with the whole cast of our wonderful pirates.”
Pyrate is an older spelling version of pirate and is part of the spelling for the Lake Shore Pyrate Head Club from Ludington. The members of that group will be at the screening and premiere.
In 2019, Andrew Skinner, executive director for LACA, said LACA hosted several auditions for the movie and said that the crew filmed a scene in the LACA main gallery.
“So when Frank was looking for a place to host the Ludington premiere the Ludington Area Center for the Arts was an ideal location,” Skinner said.
Featured in the movie are several Ludington hot spots and people in the Ludington area showing in the film.
Stars of the movie include Franny Kromminga and Noah Mattocks.
After the movie screening, Sollars, the cast and crew will have a question-and-answer session, hosted by Katie Provenzano.
The event is being held at the LACA Performance and Concert Hall.
Hors d’oeuvres will be made available for everyone and there is a cash bar for those over 21-years-of-age.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
For more information, contact the LACA at (231) 845-2787 or at their website at www.ludingtonartscenter.org.