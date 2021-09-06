SHERMAN TWP. — A class of seven people participated Saturday during the Fin & Feather Club’s Basic Pistol Class.
It could be a start getting a concealed pistol license.
Jim Glover leads the basic pistol class and he, along with five volunteers that assisted, taught the students the basics of owning and handling a pistol. It began with a studies and book work, then went to how to safely handle a weapon.
The afternoon was spent learning to fire a pistol with both hands as well as either hand under Glover’s and other’s supervision.
As the day moved along, safety was critical, and confidence grew. Glover encouraged those in the class to practice having the gun in their hand, ensuring the chamber is clear and ensuring the magazine was out.
The class was not the CPL licensing class that Fin & Feather Club offers, which the next one is offered in October. However, the CPL class is one that is recommended by Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly for those interested in getting their CPL.
Those who seek a CPL need to make sure the program is certified by the state or a national or state firearms training organization, Kelly stated in an email. The requirements of the CPL call for eight hours of instruction. Of the eight hours, five are needed in the classroom with three hours on the firing the range. At least 30 rounds must be fired on the range, too.
“Part of the class must be taught by an attorney or a person trained in the use of deadly force when talking regarding the civil liability issues and use of deadly force,” Kelly stated.
For those with a CPL, Kelly stated her office will send a letter within six months of the license’s expiration date. Those who receive a letter to renew online, keep the letter because it has a PIN number needed to apply online.
If anyone with a CPL moves, they need to also notify the county of the new address.
And the licenses are conducted through the county clerk’s office and the Michigan State Police, and has been since December 2015.
For those with a court record and an applicant is denied a license, a refund is not given for the application. All convictions must be set aside in the court they were issued.
Besides the Mason County Fin & Feather Club assisting with the beginner’s class and CPL class, Kelly said the Manistee Muzzle Loaders offers a simulator class for first-time gun users. She said the Manistee Muzzle Loaders offers a CPL renewal class, and it is one of the few to offer a renewal class.
The CPL application, eight pages in length, should be read through carefully, Kelly stated, with particular attention needing to be paid to the box on the eighth page of reading everything and that the applicant meets all of the criteria to receive a CPL as well as not have a history of mental illness.