Officials in Amber Township on Monday will discuss a local developer’s push to jumpstart a 425 agreement between the township and the City of Scottville for a project that would bring dozens of new homes to the area.
T.J. Shimunek is hoping to develop up to 40 “720-square-foot, chalet-style” modular homes — all permanent fixtures — on the south side of U.S. 10, behind Brookside Cemetery on 22 acres of Amber Township land.
Shimunek spoke to the Scottville City Commission about his plans on Monday, asking what steps are needed to start discussions for an agreement between Scottville and Amber. No action was taken, but the issue is also up for discussion with the Amber Township Board for its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Amber Town Hall.
If a 425 agreement is approved, it would mean the development would essentially be transferred into the jurisdiction of the city of Scottville for a period of time agreed upon by both municipalities.
Shimunek said his original desire to seek the agreement stemmed from limitations imposed by the county on the size of modular homes. Scottville, he felt, would be more amenable from a planning and zoning perspective.
“A 425 gives Scottville jurisdiction on the property, on the land,” Scottville City Manager Jimmy Newkirk told the Daily News. “We don’t have as many specific requirements on development.”
But now Shimunek’s goals go beyond that. He said he’s hoping to find a solution that will benefit everyone involved, and save some money, too.
Going through the county would mean spending roughly $300,000 to have sewer services installed for the homes. Shimunek said he’d like to find a way for that money to go into the coffers of Scottville and Amber.
Shimunek said he’s had some difficulty getting his questions answered, and he wants to bring the municipalities together to “get everyone on the same page” and find some solutions.
“What it’s morphed into now, is what do we do with the sewer, and how do we come together and work with the county, Amber and the City of Scottville,” Shimunek said, adding that he wants to solve the cost-prohibitive sewer problem for future developers as well.
All parties agree that the main benefit of the project is that it would address the lack of affordable housing that’s afflicting Scottville, Amber Township, the rest of Mason County and beyond.
“The demand is unbelievable for the types of products,” Shimunek said Monday. “All the way up and down (west Michigan) they’re building these things, and it’s time for them to be built here.”
So how would he keep prices down? By scaling down the size.
“We’re reimagining what square footage of a home looks like,” Shimunek said Monday, using Muskegon as a point of reference.
“You’ll notice people in Muskegon have very small homes — 700-, 800-square-foot homes,” he said.
Shimunek said the idea of 1,200- to 1,500-square-foot homes is “something we need to get away from if we want to have affordable housing in Michigan,” noting that homes of such sizes are “unaffordable for most of the working-class people in the community.”
Scottville, Amber and Custer townships have come together for 425 agreements before. The USDA building that houses the Mason-Lake Conservation District office, and the parcel where Gateway to Success Academy is located, are township properties that have been absorbed into Scottville through such an agreement.
It’s unlikely that any final decisions will be made during Monday’s meeting, but both Newkirk and Gallie seem open to discussing the matter further.
“It would be much quicker going through Scottville, and simpler,” Gallie said, “and that would have a nice effect on the Scottville business, with quite a few places to live. Certainly we need smaller homes and newer stuff that people can afford and be willing to rent.”
Shimunek believes that any concerns — be they related to property taxes, or who’s spending money on sewer connections — can be worked out if he can “get everyone in the same room.”