Plans for an adult foster care facility in Amber Township, first discussed by officials in 2019, are closer to coming to fruition following a decision from the Mason County Planning Commission.
“It’s going to be the Green Acres Assisted Living Facility,” Mason County Building and Zoning Director Brady Selner told the Daily News. “They have several assisted living facilities all over the state.”
Selner said the planning commission granted conditional approval for the project on Aug. 18.
Now, Maas Development — the owner of the facility — must meet two conditions in order to move forward and pull building permits. Those conditions are moving a monument sign and securing approval from the county drain commissioner.
“They’ll have to relocate the sign to be 20 feet from right-of-way… and meet drain commission standards and get approval,” Selner said. “Then they’re set to go on the zoning side of things.”
Once those conditions are met, Selner said things are expected to come together relatively quickly.
“Once they have the zoning permit, they should be pulling the building permits shortly after,” he said. “I think they want to open sometime in 2021.”
The foster care facility was first considered by planners, as well as the county board of commissioners, in 2019, when an application was made for amendments to the county ordinance to change the parcel — located behind Goodwill — form rural estate zoning to a highway commercial zoning district and change and to have adult large group adult foster care homes listed as a special land use.
The changes required zoning text and map changes, Selner told the Daily News in October, which were approved by the county board with the recommendation of the planning commission.
GREAT LAKES ENERGY
The planning commission will also has upcoming business with Great Lakes Energy, at 525 W. U.S. 10.
“They’re looking to put in electric car-chargers at that location,” Selner said. “That initiated an access management review. There’s a committee that met, looked at the two driveways on the property, and made recommendations on what they’d like to see.”
The access management committee posed two options for maximum safety — closing off a driveway entirely, or making it accessible by right turn only.
“They’d prefer to see the easternmost drive closed off completely, but as a second option they’re recommending a right-in, right-out only, so they’d add that to the eastern drive,” Selner said. “Ultimately it’s up to the planning commission… to determine how to bring a site into closer conformance with the standards, so the commission has to decide if they’d want to see that eastern drive closed off completely or if they’d be comfortable with a right-in, right-out.”
The main issue is preventing possible crashes due to left turns on the corridor, and both the Mason County Road Commission and MDOT were consulted, Selner said.
“It’s primarily a safety concern,” he said. “There’s a lot of points near that intersection with the close proximity to driveways, and a lot of safety concerns. So by either closing it off or doing a right-in, right-out, it would drastically improve the safety.”
The planning commission will make a determination during its meeting On Sept. 1.