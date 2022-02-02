Loosened rules for home-based businesses were approved by the Ludington Planning Commission at its meeting last night. They will be presented for a public hearing at the commission’s next meeting.
The rules are intended to expand the possibilities for businesses based out of residential buildings, known in city lingo as “home occupations.”
Ludington’s current home occupation rules allow for 20% of the combined floorspace of the home and all accessory buildings to be used for commercial purposes. They also prohibit retail and manufacturing home occupations.
Under the new rules, 20% of the main house and 100% of accessory buildings can be devoted to a business. Retail and manufacturing would also be allowable uses.
Home occupation rules currently prohibit all dust, noise, smoke, smells and other nuisances. The updated rules instead ban any “excessive” nuisances that endanger the “health, safety, welfare or enjoyment” of people nearby.
The rules also prohibit the “storage or display of goods” inside home occupations that is visible from outside, and allow for one additional employee beyond the residents of the home.
Home occupations require a special land use permit and still would under the new rules.
The new rules introduce the concept of accessory commercial units into the zoning ordinance.
An ACU is a detached structure used for commercial purposes that shares a parcel with a home. The proposed rules would allow ACUs on lots with single-family or two-family homes in four of the city’s main residential districts.
Wednesday, planners also approved removing maximum building heights measured in stories from the zoning ordinance.
The zoning ordinance currently lists maximum heights for each of the city’s districts both in feet and number of stories, which Building Inspector Shaun Reed said has led to confusion. The change is intended to streamline development and will also go before the commission for a public hearing.