Ludington city councilors and planning commissioners were seated across from each other Wednesday in the basement of city hall, ready to discuss the next iteration of the city’s master plan.
Standing at a whiteboard, City Manager Mitch Foster and Community Development Director Heather Tykoski moderated the conversation and took notes.
“Let’s have some fun,” Foster said.
The master plan lays out the city’s intentions and goals. It guides the decision-making of city officials, who use laws and ordinances to realize the plan.
The city is required to create a new master plan, or update the existing one, every five years. This iteration of the master plan is an update to the version implemented in 2016.
A draft of the plan is expected to be completed by Sept. 1, when a 42-day public review period begins. A public hearing will be held during a city council meeting in November, and the city council will vote on the plan in December.
City officials spent Wednesday night reviewing the goals in the 2016 plan, removing ones that were completed or are unnecessary and modifying or adding other ones.
Officials suggested additions to the city’s goals, including creating a centrally located dog park; supporting electric vehicles; making a bike trail from Pentwater to Ludington; establishing a Friends of Ludington Parks group; and incentivizing entrepreneurship.
The plan identifies several “redevelopment areas” across the city that are targeted for improvement. Each area has goals associated with it and steps to accomplish them.
The officials retained the redevelopment areas of downtown Ludington, the South James Street corridor and the west end of Ludington Avenue.
An area targeting the Foster Elementary School neighborhood was expanded to include the neighborhoods surrounding other soon-to-be defunct elementary schools, as well as the schools themselves, once vacant.
The goals for these areas call for programs to assist homeowners improving their property, as well as code and property maintenance enforcement. Officials added a goal to create marketing materials illustrating development potential in the area.
The officials also came up with plans for two new redevelopment areas.
The Fourth Ward
One redevelopment area is the city’s Fourth Ward, especially the area around the Washington Avenue bridge, south of Dowland Street, north of Second Street and west of Madison Street. They also included Laura Street, Lake Street and Copeyon Park.
Councilor Cheri Stibitz said Laura and Water streets are “rough,” with a deteriorating roadway and some general upkeep needed.
Development southeast of the bridge is primarily commercial in nature, but there are several homes.
Foster told the Daily News that it was time to give the area some special attention.
“There’s a sense by those residents in the Fourth Ward that … other areas have taken preference in the city,” he said.
Foster said singling the ward out in the plan allows the city to say, “How can we help you make your neighborhood better? How can we help you improve your property if that’s what you want to do?’”
The 2016 plan encouraged an area in the northwest corner of the Fourth Ward to be adapted into a “fisherman’s village” theme, which Tykoski said was the historic use of the area.
Noting that little progress has been made toward that goal, officials decided to drop the theme and just focus on general redevelopment in the area.
Stibitz said the ward used to be Ludington’s downtown, and suggested that it be referred to as “Old Town,” rather than the previous plan’s “Fish Town” name. However, officials decided to call it simply “the Fourth Ward.”
That could provide the city flexibility to improve other areas in the ward while staying true to the plan, Foster said.
Dowland corridor
Dowland Street, from James Street to Madison Street, was also identified as a redevelopment area.
Foster said that area is a “key commercial corridor,” but also has “a number of vacant buildings … that are ripe for awesome new or redeveloped spaces.”
To improve the corridor, Stibitz suggested code enforcement and property maintenance. The officials also aim to develop a plan for aesthetic elements, known as streetscape.
Another possibility is a corridor improvement authority, which works similar to the Downtown Development Authority, Foster said. A portion of residents’ taxes are set aside for projects, grants, loans and other ways to improve the area.
However, the DDA would require commitment and interest from residents in the area, Foster said.
“It’s a large undertaking because of the steps involved with it,” Foster said. “You have to make sure that there’s significant personal and time investment by those businesses.”
Snow removal
Foster said that next year he intends for the city to plow snow from sidewalks adjacent to city-owned property, such as the Loomis Street sidewalk along the Ludington Municipal Marina.
Not only would that make for some safer sidewalks, it could also set an example for residents to follow. Officials discussed options for seeing that all sidewalks in the city be cleared of snow, including a requirement in the city code.
“I lived in Wisconsin. We required it of every property owner. Nobody complained,” Foster said at the meeting. “You just did it. You hired someone to do it.
“I’ve heard from a number of new residents in (Ludington) that wish that was an expectation.”
The city code currently requires businesses to keep their sidewalks clear. No such requirement exists for residences.
John Terzano, who is a city councilor and planning commissioner, critiqued the potential requirement as “Homeowners’ Association-type stuff.” Mayor Steve Miller responded that it had more to do with public safety.
Aside from a requirement in the city code, Foster said the city could look into working with youth or community groups to shovel certain areas.
The 2016 plan included a goal to keep sidewalks free of snow and parked cars and “foster community awareness of the importance of maintaining clear sidewalks.” Officials decided to keep the goal in the next master plan.