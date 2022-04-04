Ludington planning commissioners will consider issuing a permit for an addition to the downtown Wesco station when they meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.
The special land use permit would allow for a 10-foot-8-inch by 40-foot addition expanding the entire west side of the convenience store, located at 301 W. Ludington Ave.
“We are in the very preliminary stages of a small addition to the store to increase the size of the footprint and then remodel the inside,” said Stacey Whalen, facilities supervisor for Wesco.
The project “will not kick off” until late January 2023, she said.
Building Inspector Shaun Reed said the addition is largely going to be used for two new bathrooms.
“They only have, like, one bathroom in there right now, and it’s kind of janky how you get to it, so I think they’re just making it more customer-friendly,” he said.
The planned addition was determined to have no effect on traffic patterns in the alley south of the store, Reed said.
A special land use permit is needed because the store abuts to the south property line closer than the allowable 20 feet, Reed said. Ludington gas stations must be at least 20 feet from all property lines, and anything that would be closer than that needs a permit.
Ludington Yacht Club
Commissioners will also hear a site plan review report on a planned addition to the Ludington Yacht Club.
“We had one thing come up about floodplain, because they are in floodplain there,” Reed said. “They had to make sure that their building … (is) 1 foot above the 100-year floodplain mark. … They have been approved and are ready to go.”
The addition is “a community space so they can have more seating for dinners,” Reed said, adding that it is an “assembly-type occupancy.”