Loosened rules for home-based businesses will be up for consideration again when the Ludington Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at city hall.
The rules expand what’s possible for “home occupations,” where a business is run inside a home with a special land use permit.
The city’s current home occupation rules allow for commercial use of 20% of the combined floorspace of the home and all accessory buildings.
The new rules would allow commercial use of 20% of the main house’s area and 100% of accessory buildings. They also introduce a broader definition of home occupation, where the current one excludes retail or manufacturing operations.
The new rules would also introduce the concept of accessory commercial units into the zoning ordinance.
An ACU is a detached structure used for commercial purposes that shares a parcel with a home. The proposed rules would allow ACUs on lots with single-family or two-family homes in four of the city’s main residential districts.
The last time ACUs were discussed, Commissioner John Terzano took issue with an existing rule prohibiting any noise and dust in home occupations. The rule was edited to prohibit “excessive” nuisances that endanger the “health, safety, welfare or enjoyment” of people nearby.
The rules prohibit any “storage or display of goods” inside home occupations that is visible from outside, and also allow for one additional employee beyond the residents of the home.
If the rules are approved, they will be voted on next by the city council.
The planners will also consider removing maximum building heights reflected in stories from the zoning ordinance.
Currently, each of Ludington’s districts have maximum building heights both in feet and number of stories. Building Inspector Shaun Reed said using only feet will streamline things both for himself and developers.
This change will also go before the council if approved.