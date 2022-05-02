A bakery could soon be running out of a home on Emily Street if the Ludington Planning Commission grants a special land use permit for it at their meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.
Elizabeth Nagle applied for the permit to run her business, Violet’s Bakery, out of the kitchen at 207 N. Emily St.
“This is something that I really enjoy doing, and, you know, there aren’t too many bakers in town, so I feel like I can really bring something to the community,” she said.
A decision on the permit will be made after a public hearing, when residents can make remarks.
The permit would allow her to conduct business in the 166-square-foot kitchen. She expects between two and eight customers per week to come by, parking in the driveway or road and not staying for more than five minutes, according to the special land use application.
Nagle said she ran the bakery out of her parents’ home in Hamlin Township since 2014. Formerly known as Cakes by Liz, the business focuses on cupcakes and cakes, particularly wedding cakes.
She said she moved to Emily Street in the middle of December, renovated the kitchen, revamped her menu and rebranded to a “more mature style.”
“Something new that I’m doing — I have a signature cake and cupcake menu, and those allow my customers to pick from certain preset designs that are within my style, and then they can customize them with different colors,” she said, adding that they can choose a flavor and add a message.
Two neighbors across the street have expressed concerns to the city ahead of the public hearing.
In a handwritten letter, one neighbor said six-to-seven cars were picking up products the Saturday before Easter and worried about increased traffic in an area with children. The other resident called the city with concerns about parking and early morning deliveries, according to a written memo in the agenda packet.
Nagle told the Daily News most of her pick-ups are between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. She added that her sales volume is capped by the Cottage Food Law, the state law she is licensed under. Businesses running under the Cottage Food Law are limited to $25,000 a year in revenue.
“I don’t feel like the extra traffic would really be that much as to where it would be too noticeable and disturb the normal peace of the neighborhood,” she said.