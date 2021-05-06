Ludington residents could someday live in other residents’ garages with potential new ordinances discussed at the planning commission’s meeting Wednesday, May 5.
The commission voted 5-2 to have the text committee draft language allowing for accessory dwelling units (ADUs). Commissioners Jeff White and John Krienbrink voted against it.
An ADU is a detached structure, such as a converted garage, that shares a parcel with a single-family residence and gives a tenant access to basic utilities like any other apartment.
As Ludington navigates what some commissioners referred to as a housing crisis, some, such as Commissioner John Terzano, see ADUs as “another tool in the toolbox” to get more people housed in the city.
Others on the commission see pitfalls coming down the line if the city pursues ADUs.
White, chairman of the text committee, worried that the city is adding too much housing too quickly and risks “changing the character of our neighborhoods” with short-sighted decisions.
He suggested that the city protect areas with single-family residences and develop other housing options in other areas.
Terzano countered that the city is “pretty much built out.”
“We’re not going to solve our housing crisis if we don’t allow for more density,” Terzano said.
Commissioner Melissa Reed said she believes ADUs are an “unintrusive” way to wring more density out of existing neighborhoods.
“Nobody wants a rabble-rouser living in their garage-apartment, so nobody permits a rabble-rouser to live in their garage-apartment,” she said.
Terzano said an ordinance allowing 30 short-term rental leases faced similar concerns that it would change the city, but since its passage in July, not even all of the 30 leases have been claimed.
Mayor Steve Miller said he doesn’t “think there’s going to be a stampede” of people constructing ADUs. Commissioner Adam Johnson agreed, but still would like to “limit it in some way.”
As the text committee drafts the rules for ADUs, it could determine that they need approval from the commission before being built.
Krienbrink said part of the proposed language mentioning a “severe housing crisis” in Ludington was “a little bit alarmist” given the recent approval of several housing developments and ordinance changes.
Citing her experience as a landlord, Reed countered that the housing crisis is “absolutely here” with “no abatement whatsoever.”
Reed said a “continuous trail of people” streamed through an open house for a dentist’s office she recently converted into a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment despite the unit’s relatively high rent.
Chairperson Cory Rickett said he was surprised ADUs weren’t already part of the city’s vocabulary, as he’s seen them on TV for decades. He said it’s time to quit clinging to the “good old days of the ‘50s and ‘40s” and open up to different ways of thinking about a neighborhood.
“That doesn’t exist anymore,” he said. “No one talks to their neighbor. No one knows who their neighbor is. If the city wants to grow and continue to be Ludington, we’re going to have to make some changes.”
The text committee will likely meet to draft the ADU ordinance before the planning commission’s Wednesday, June 2 meeting, planning and zoning administrator Carol Foote said.
“Regardless of how we move forward, as the text committee chair, I’ll look at this carefully, as the text committee will, and present a plan for the whole planning commission to approve or not approve this as we move forward,” White said.