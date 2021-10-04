The Ludington Planning Commission will hold a public hearing for a request to install apartments in half of the building at 604 S. James St. when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at city hall.
The west half of the James Street building is proposed to be renovated into two apartments, according to the request. The east half will remain available for uses conforming to the maritime commercial district, which largely permits the same developments as the central business district along Ludington Avenue.
The request was filed by Scottville resident Jeff Barnett of SRC Properties LLC.
Text committee reports
The commission will hear updates on several pieces of business discussed during a meeting of the text committee on Sept. 30.
Rules regulating accessory dwelling units — or ADUs — were approved by the text committee. They would require the structures to be owner-occupied and not rented out.
The text committee also approved minor changes to the waterfront maritime district rules and voted to suggest allowing busking downtown.
The above actions by the text committee will need to be approved again by the planning commission and city council before becoming law. Dates for public hearings will likely be set, said Cory Rickett, chairman of the commission.
The commission will hear updates on various options for penalizing the owners of vacant, blighted properties. They’ll also hear about the text committee’s discussion of accessory commercial units, which are similar to ADUs, but used to house a business. No rules regulating ACUs have been drafted yet.
Michael’s Bar overhang
The commission will also hear a report on the overhang attached to Michael’s Bar.
The overhang encroaches into the city’s right-of-way, but was allowed by the city council anyway in 1966. Developers intend to rebuild the building and want an easement to allow them to build a similar encroaching overhang.
The preferred method of retaining the overhang would be to grant a revocable license and a special land use permit, according to a memo by City Attorney Ross Hammersley and colleague Lydia Barbash-Riley.