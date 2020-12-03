A request for a development that would bring new housing to Ludington was brought before the city’s planning commission Wednesday night by MVAH Partners.
The planning commission met remotely via Zoom. The request by MVAH was to change the zoning for the parcel for the proposed housing development from Waterfront to Waterfront Planned Unit Development.
After the hearing, the commission recommended advancing the preliminary plans for changing the zoning to the city council.
The plan is for a 58-unit development dubbed Pere Marquette Lofts. The plans call for a community room, a business center and on-site management.
The proposed Pere Marquette Lofts building is behind Carrom and across Laura Street for about a half block. The remainder of the block to the east of the four-story, 45-foot-tall building would contain parking spaces. There is a drive that would be somewhat of an extension of Delia Street to Lake Street with another parking lot to the north of Lake Street. An open space would be on the extreme east end of the long, rectangular 2.34-acre property. There are 87 parking spaces proposed for the development.
“Our goal is to build 50 to 60 units in a single four-story building with an elevator,” Pete Schwiegeraht, MVAH’s senior vice president of development for the Midwest region told the Daily News prior to the meeting. “It’s a secure, single structure for the residents that will have cameras and is lighted.”
The marketing is for workforce housing, he said before the meeting, but it won’t be strictly for that.
“We’re going to market and design for all family sizes, whether they’re a single, young professional or a small family or a senior, the building is going to be designed for them. Our goal is not to target one group. I don’t want to exclude folks,” he said before the meeting. “We think it will be attractive to all kinds of folks, and our focus and target is to provide a high-quality rental product.”
The building would also have electronic fob access, he said during the hearing, along with a theater room and a fitness center for residents. As for its location, Schwiegeraht told the planning commission that the company understands it is looking to build in a “transitional area.”
“There’s not a whole lot of housing uses in this area, but we’ve seen that the city has a plan,” he said. “We’ve seen that this is a planned mixed-use corridor and thought this could be a good step to bringing other developments to the area to help transition it. We tried to take advantage of the site plan to take advantage of the views of the lakeshore where residents have great views out of the back of the building.”
MVAH has offices near Cincinnati, Ohio, and Charlotte, North Carolina. It serves more than 7,500 people in more than 6,000 units in 16 different states. In Michigan, it developed South Saginaw Homes, a subdivision in southeast Saginaw, and the Francis Senior Lofts in downtown Jackson. The Pere Marquette Lofts proposed for Ludington is similar to the Francis Senior Lofts. Schwiegeraht is located in the Ohio office.
“We’ve been doing development for over 25 years… We are considered a top-25 multi-family housing company,” Schwiegeraht said before the meeting. “We are a long-term owner. When we come to a community and develop, we stay. We would hope to do more developments in the area.”
He told the planning commission that the company still owns the first development it built 25 years ago.
“Just five years ago, we completed an $11 million renovation of it,” he said during the hearing. “We do think for the long term, and we hope to help Ludington grow.”
The company also has developments coming online in Detroit and Grand Rapids, with plans to perhaps break into Traverse City. Schwiegeraht said he vacationed in Ludington this past summer, and there are attractions to the area.
“I got my first opportunity this summer to experience some of the tourism and recreation up that way. I just think it’s an area that can transition. We want to serve families there,” he said during the hearing.
Schwiegeraht told the Daily News that his company reviewed the demographics of areas around the state, and Ludington was one that showed a need for housing. The company worked with officials in economic development and the city.
“We worked on finding options that worked and, using their guidance, we sought places where the zoning might allow this and it’s appropriate,” he said before the meeting. “There was some input from the city. They’ve been great to work with, and they seem to support new housing.”
The development has a price tag of around $12 million, and the rent is expected to be between $600 and $900, though those figures haven’t been set. The company intends to seek tax incentives from the state as well as local sources of revenue to help construct the building.
“What the needs will be haven’t been determined,” Schwiegeraht said before the meeting. “We’re applying for financing from the state. The development is contingent upon receiving those funds.”
Schwiegeraht said the company very well could start construction in mid-2021 if everything lines up.
During the hearing, some concerns were voiced over the condition of the streets near the proposed development, specifically Laura and Lake streets. Kathy Winczewski said those streets were a big concern. City Manager Mitch Foster said if the zoning change to Waterfront Planned Unit Development is approved — not only by the planning commission, but also the city council — and the financing is also approved, then the city would begin to work with MVAH on street improvements.
“Lake Street in particular is in pretty rough shape there,” Foster said. “That’s something we’ll be working on with the developer because it will be right in that gap between the two parking lots in the driveway there. That is something we work on with them, and we can identify other improvements we can work with them on.”
According to the city’s zoning map on its website, Delia Street ends at Laura Street, and it does not extend to Lake Street.
Schwiegeraht said the developers are concerned about Delia Street, also, because they believe it will present the most access and visibility for the development.
“My goal is really kind of improve that as much as possible because that is where our best marketing window (is),” he said during the hearing.
Winczewski said there was also a concern about having 1.5 parking spaces per unit, but Schwiegeraht responded that the developer’s experience indicates that most of the people who live in the one- or two-bedroom units have one vehicle. This particular development would have maybe eight or so three-bedroom units, and their experiences indicate that with a building similar to the one proposed, their averages are 1.2 parking spaces per unit.
“Maybe you have a single parent in a two-(unit) or a single person using the second room as an office or extra space,” he said. “We’re not seeing a lot of two-car use in our two-bedroom units.”
The hearing was for a preliminary sketch plan, and it advances to the city council next. The full plan will still need to be considered by the planning commission at a later date.