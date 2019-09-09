People perused the petals and looked at the leaves during the annual Fall Plant sale hosted by the Mason County Garden Club Saturday.
The event, held at Ludington’s Leveaux Park — which is nestled at the corner of Ludington Avenue and Staffon Street — has been a fundraiser for at least 25 years, with the proceeds benefitting the garden club’s many community service projects.
More than 100 of the flowers for the plant sale, such as the mums, were donated by the local stores Lowe’s, Walmart, Home Depot, The Giving Tree and The Market. But the rest of the more than 300 plants for sale were grown in the personal gardens of club members.
“We grow our plants, and then we bring them and share them,” said Marilyn Raymond, who was one of the co-chairs, and has helped with the plant sale for about 20 years.
