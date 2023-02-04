The Great Start Collaborative and Early On, under the umbrella of the West Shore Educational Service District (WSESD) are offering free and educational play groups for families in Mason and Oceana County.
“Play is essential to children’s learning, development, confidence and well-being,” GSC coordinator Sarah Jeruzal said. “Children who learn through play are more capable and eager to acquire skills and knowledge as they grow and develop.”
To support child development and school readiness the Great Start Collaborative works hand in hand with different community partners to develop different playgroups throughout the three counties it serves.
“Community resources like Play and Learn playgroups create opportunities for family engagement and help children to improve their readiness for school and life,” GSC parent liaison Justine Aultman said. “All the playgroups are completely free for the whole family, which removes the income barrier giving all families the opportunity to participate.”
Aultman stated that currently there are only playgroups in Mason and Oceana counties, but the WSESD is working on finding playgroup locations in Lake County as well.
Playgroups in mason county
• Sandcastles Children’s Museum, noon to 4 p.m. every other Sunday; free for an entire family with at least one child aged birth to eight years old
• Ludington Library, 10 a.m. every Wednesday with Miss Emily
• Scottville Library, 10 a.m. every Friday with Miss Emily
Playgroups in oceana county
• StoryBook Village in Pentwater, 9 a.m. every other Friday with Miss Barbara; registration is required and can be done on the GSC Facebook page.
For more information about playgroups or to contact the Great Start Collaborative staff, visit www.greatstartmlo.org or the GSC Facebook page.
“Great Start Collaborative works to ensure that every child in our region has the opportunity to play, grow, and learn,” Jeruzal said. “Across Lake, Mason and Oceana counties our communities are working together to improve outcomes for children by strengthening our early childhood system.”