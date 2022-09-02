Jay Stielstra may have the longest standing Ludington High School record for a 22-foot, 9/8-inch long jump in 1951, but it’s his artistic achievements that will bring him back to the area this fall.
The playwright, singer-songwriter and Ludington native penned “North Country Opera,” a folk musical set in rural Michigan, which has had a great deal of success since its 1982 premiere at the Performance Network in Ann Arbor. A 40th-anniversary revival tour is in the works, and one of the stops is at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts on Friday, Oct. 14.
Though it’s been years since Stielstra last spent time in Ludington, he said he’ll be there for the LACA production. He personally isn’t involved with the 40th-anniversary revival, but the play is co-produced by his wife, Barbara Schmid, and the cast features their son, Aaron Stielstra.
With the revival tour and the LACA performance approaching, the Daily News reached out to Stielstra to talk about his beloved play, and his path from athletics to the arts.
He said the foundation for his detour into the arts was there all along.
“I grew up in a home where there was music,” Stielstra said. “I wasn’t any kind of a musician at the time myself, but … my mother played the piano and my brother was an excellent trumpet player. In a home like that, music was a part of my life.
“Even though I was a jock and went off to the University of Michigan, the musical part never quite disappeared from my life.”
Stielstra’s interest in music intensified about 50 years ago, when he was living in Ann Arbor.
After attending U-M and starting a family, he taught himself how to play guitar and spent time playing for his children.
“I started to play guitar and started to make up songs,” Stielstra said. “Then I had somewhat of a career … as a singer-songwriter, several years after my jock career was over.
“In Ann Arbor there was quite a bit of music around, so that’s when I wrote (‘North Country Opera’).”
He’s not entirely sure what compelled him to turn to musical theater — “it was many years ago,” he said — but after performing as a singer-songwriter in eastern Michigan for a while, that’s the direction he took.
“I wrote this play, and I never would have guessed that this thing would last 40 or 50 years, but it has,” he said.
The play is a romance story, a tribute to Michigan’s outdoor splendor, and an up-close look at the goings-on of small-town bars in the Midwest, all wrapped into one.
“Set in the Buckhorn Bar in northern Michigan, it is the north country’s own version of a timeless love story: a young man falls in love with the beauty of the northern woods and rivers — and the woman he meets there. After leaving for the big city to pursue bigger and better things, he realizes how much he misses the two loves he left behind,” the play’s website reads.
“North Country Opera” is Stielstra’s most celebrated play. It’s been revived several times in Ann Arbor, and it’s been taken across the state on tours similar to the upcoming anniversary outing.
A sequel, “North Country Opera Continued,” was later written by Stielstra and premiered in 2003 “to rave reviews,” according to a release from LACA.
Stielstra said “North Country Opera” features some elements pulled from his own life, but he said it’s not autobiographical.
He joked that the play “takes place in a bar, and I’ve always been partial to bars.”
In addition to that, it reflects some of the settings and experiences he’s had.
“I grew up in Ludington, and it’s (set) in northern Michigan. … It’s a bar in a small town, so that part of me is in it,” he said.
Stielstra said he fully plans on following the play on its 40th-anniversary tour, and that includes the stop in Ludington.
“I’m gonna see it,” he said. “As you can imagine, to revive something that’s that old is quite a surprise to me. … I was very pleased that they wanted to put this show on in Ludington, so I’ll follow along on the tour.”
Stielstra said he’s been away from Ludington for so long that he feels his connection to the area might be all but gone, but when he “passed through” about a year ago, he said it looked like a “lovely, lovely town.”
“That’s probably something I didn’t appreciate when I was growing up,” he said.
Stielstra added that he’s “surprised, frankly, that this thing has persisted over all these years and is going to be revived,” but he’s “pleased” that’s the case.
“There might be people there who still remember me,” he joked.
“North Country Opera” features “15 or 20” songs by Stielstra. The revival features a cast consisting of Rochelle Clark, Brad Phillips, Chris Buhalis, Kristi Davis, Peter Knox, Christina McMullen, David Menefee, and Stielstra’s son, Italy-based actor Aaron Stielstra.
Stops on the “North Country Opera” tour will also include copies of Stielstra’s recently completed book, “Meet Me at the River,” Barb Stielstra told the Daily News, adding that her husband wrapped up the book this year after a lengthy writing process.
Tickets for the Oct. 14 LACA performance of “North Country Opera” can be purchased through the arts center’s website at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-north-country-opera-tickets-304949260447.