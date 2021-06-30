It didn’t take very long, after the construction fencing was taken down Tuesday, for people to start to mill about Ludington’s Legacy Plaza, situated between Court Street and Ludington Avenue on what was James Street.
While the plaza will have several different areas that give nods to the legacy of Ludington and its past, the segment of what was James Street itself has a long history of being converted from a regular street to what will be celebrated today.
Lyla McClelland was one of the 20 people who worked to get the city going with a downtown development authority in the early 1980s, and even back then, the group had identified the Legacy Plaza spot as a gathering place.
“What we envisioned, if there was a boat show or a car show, it would be held here,” McClelland said Wednesday under the shade of Legacy Plaza’s pavilion, pointing to the parking lot along Court Street and stretching to Rath Avenue. “When people were coming into town, they’d come into the plaza, see what was going on over there. At that time, we didn’t have the music venues we have now, so the gazebo was to serve that purpose at well.”
The Ludington Downtown Development Authority, in the ’80s, came up with plans to gradually create a plaza along James Street. A design was created in 1988 that called for the closing of the street, decorative brick and concrete, trees, planters and a shelter-stage for events such as concerts and a farmers market.
Businesses in the vicinity objected to the outright closure of James Street at the time, and the plan was amended to allow for angled parking and northbound-only traffic on the street in June 1989.
Those plans sat dormant for a variety of reasons. The City of Ludington began looking at the plaza again a handful of years ago with fundraisers to create the Legacy Plaza starting in 2008, and it was revised in the ensuing years.
“I pulled my notebook down, and this fell out, the first page, and I put it next to the 2008 plan. You had to study it to know that you had two different plans,” McClelland said, looking at a clipping of the Daily News from June 1989. “They were that similar, 20 years later. We never really got ours through.”
Ludington Community Development Director Heather Tykoski said some of the issues that were raised in terms of parking as James Street was looking to be closed in the 2000s continued on.
“Eventually, we all agreed to try it on a trial basis,” she said. “We put in an ice rink in the four spots. It just started progressing. The farmers market was back here, and people were tripping in the old road.”
More and more events were hosted in the old James Street Plaza, too. But those events often forced the city and the event organizers to bring in electricity for various things.
“I no longer had to convince the council (of) their original idea and the DDA’s resurfaced idea to shut this down and make it a gathering space,” Tykoski said. “It proved itself.”
A change in designation of the city by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as a low- to moderate-income community helped in terms of being more attractive for grants, and the grant funding with fundraised local matches allowed for the Legacy Park to be transformed from the James Street Plaza.
“Infrastructure-wise, everything has been upgraded other than the sewer lines,” Tykoski said. “As things progressed and things got added, we would not have been able to afford it without the grant. But, we couldn’t afford to do the great because we couldn’t create the jobs. When we finally got the… notice we were low-mod, we picked the project up off the shelf for cost estimates and got another engineering firm involved… to update all of that.”
Tykoski said there are still some things that need to be installed such as an arch near the south end of the plaza facing Ludington Avenue and sides for the pavilion, too.
“Every time we add some element to this, we’ll do another reveal or an informational thing,” she said. “We’re still applying for other grants.”
Events at Legacy Plaza will start quickly after its grand opening today. The first event to be hosted is the typical weekly live music series. Cheryl Wolfram will start off by playing the venue from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight.
The Ludington Farmers Market — displaced by the construction for the first part of the season — will return to its home on Friday. It was being hosted on the lot behind the downtown Wesco near the intersection of Loomis and Robert streets.
The traditional Friday Night Live was changed to activities once a month dubbed the Final Friday Experience, and the next event will take place on Friday, July 30. Activities with Final Friday Experience will not only be at the plaza but on various alleys and streets in downtown.
Those are all in the days ahead, though. McCelland was thrilled with how the Legacy Plaza looked as some of the final touches were being completed.
“At the time, our vision was very progressive. And historically, … we had to get the DDA in place first,” she said. “(The plaza) needed to be this spot.
“It’s just fantastic.”