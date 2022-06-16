HAMLIN TWP. — Supporters of the Lakeshore Food Club joined together for the first time in a while for the club’s Empty Bowls fundraiser Thursday evening at Lincoln Hills Golf Club, but also came with a plea.
“This I know, I am so incredibly blessed to be able to lead an organization in the most generous community Chris and I have ever lived in. We take care of own here, and no one person can do it alone,” said Lakeshore Food Club Executive Director O’Nealya Gronstal. “Tonight, you’re being asked to sponsor a family for $35 a month. Why $35? That is approximately what our food costs are to provide a family of four to go shopping with 120 points a month.”
The Lakeshore Food Club, located at 920 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington, is a non-profit grocery story that allows its members to shop for grocery items with an emphasis on healthy eating.
Gronstal outlined during a speech to the packed banquet room at the golf course that costs have increased for Lakeshore Food Club, and she sought more from the audience and the general public.
“Once a upon a time, and it wasn’t that long ago, we were able to feed a family of four as low as $19 a month and sadly those days are past and our food costs have skyrocketed,” she said. “Our current food costs right now are $12,000 a month and we purchase nearly $2,000 in household and hygiene products a month.
“We work extremely hard to keep our expenses and our overhead low,” she said. “We know we have to build an endowment for sustainability.”
Membership at the club is for those who live, work or attend school in Mason County and are at or below 200% federal poverty guidelines, Gronstal said.
“Our food costs are the highest they’ve ever been, and they are increasing weekly,” she said. “Our membership is the largest it has ever been, and it is growing daily.”
Eric Erwin, chairperson of the board of directors of the Lakeshore Food Club and the president and CEO of FloraCraft, said in his welcoming remarks he was surprised to learn that employees of the manufacturer were members of the club after taking on his role six years ago.
“It wasn’t because their single wage, but we had single moms with three or four children who fell below that sort of acceptable income where they couldn’t meet the nutritional security of their family,” he said. “I said, we’ve got to fix this. It’s not only about raising wages but also how do we find a way to support these people.”
The Lakeshore Food Club has seen assistance for members from grants and individually, Gronstal said. She mentioned a grant that pays for veterans to receive the benefit of a membership, and there are some physicians in the area that prescribed a membership to patients while, at the same time, even paying for some of those memberships anonymously.
“Many times, (the veterans) come back and pay it forward to a large family,” Gronstal said. “We are constantly in an absolutely beautiful, beautiful partnership.”
Morgan McDonald, the operations manager at Lakeshore Food Club, told her own personal story of the impact the organization made on her life. She described how she did all she could to make ends meet with two young children.
“There were multiple nights where my dinner was what was left over on the kids’ plates,” McDonald said, pausing, then saying, “Back then, there was not an option or a place like the food club that gave you dignified assistance with an emphasis on healthy eating.
“It is very difficult to come and ask for help, and a lot of people don’t have the support system to get you back on your feet when you’re in a position like that.”
Ludington Mayor Steve Miller, who volunteers as a truck driver on Fridays for Lakeshore Food Club, asked the audience to give more, too, of their time and funds to support the club because it makes a local impact.
“I can give, and I do give, but I don’t give enough,” he said. “I don’t want to preach to the choir that you don’t give because you give so much. But I want to use that legacy that came from my mother, coming from my son and coming back to me, there’s so much more we all can do.”
Gronstal was thankful the locally grown produce that is being donated to the Lakeshore Food Club, and many of those with the green thumbs were in the audience, she said. Each of the attendees was given a unique, hand-crafted empty bowl as a reminder as a part of the fundraiser.
It was the giving, though, that was appreciated by Gronstal, Miller and McDonald.
“Our community is the best community in the world. You are giving people the chance to get back on their feet at a time where we really, really need it,” McDonald said.