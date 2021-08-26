MEARS — The family of Billy Buchanan will gather soon to celebrate his birthday, which would have been today (Thursday, Aug. 26). The guest of honor, though, won’t be there.
Billy was 32 when he was killed on April 16, 2019, in Free Soil Township.
“We all get balloons and write something and let our balloons go to heaven with a little memo,” said Denita Buchanan, Billy’s mom. “We usually go in our neighbor’s because she doesn’t have trees.
“We go over there and there’s probably a dozen balloons that go to heaven.”
Corey Beekman was accused of the crime, and he sat in the Mason County Jail awaiting trial. But when law enforcement officers were unable to serve witness Katlin Buck a subpoena to appear, then-Mason County Prosecutor Paul Spaniola asked for the charges against Beekman to be dismissed last fall, though they could be refiled.
Spaniola said Buck’s testimony was critical for the case to move forward. After waiting several months, the family is pleading through various media outlets for Buck to come forward and agree to testify.
“We feel we have no choice other than … (to) step outside the system and ask for help. Because for 2 1/2 years now, nothing has been done — nothing,” Denita said, with husband and Billy’s father, Bill, at her side.
“We’re at a standstill… until Katlin (Buck) is willing to come forward and say this is what happened, there will be no charges, there will be no court, nothing. Basically, she’s the only witness other than her children.”
In an interview with the Daily News, the Buchanans discussed their frustrations with the judicial system. They recalled the joys of their son and the subtle reminders of him they see every day. They talked about the learning of his death, shared thoughts on the various delays and the dismissal, discussed winning a civil suit against Beekman for more than $8.2 million, talked about what’s next and how they continue to remember their son.
PLEA FOR HELP
While Buchanan was fatally shot on that April morning, Buck was also struck in the arm. Buck’s two young children were also in the home at the time of the incident. And it’s as a mother that Denita is appealing to Buck.
“Please do the right thing. You know you were there. You know what you witnessed,” Denita said. “Just please, say the right thing. Get up there and tell the truth.”
During the preliminary examination in 79th District Court before then-Judge Peter Wadel, Buck was overcome with emotion at times during her testimony. The Buchanans are hopeful that Buck is able to overcome whatever uncertainty she may be facing, but not just for her.
“From mom to mom, for your sake and your kids’ sake, let’s get this behind you a little bit and stop letting your kids carry this on,” Denita said. “And know that as they get older, they know what happened, (their) mom knows what happened and we know what happened. But nobody will let us tell the truth.”
It’s through these various pleas that the Buchanans hope some closure comes for not only for their family, but for Buck and her children, too.
“We’re reaching out, and hopefully she will see that we’re not giving up. I’ll never give up and neither will Bill. I’ll fight until the end of my life and still keep fighting. But, it’s like, do what’s right,” Denita said, later adding, “It’s been horrible for us. We relive this every day.
“It’s to the point where we don’t know what to do.”
WHO WAS BILLY?
The Buchanans raised Billy and his older sister, Bobbie, in the LaPorte and Michigan City areas of northern Indiana. Bobbie sought to protect her younger brother at every turn.
“Her and Billy had a bond that was just unbreakable,” Denita said. “She was his protector. ‘Nobody would bother my little brother’ — this is the way it was.”
Denita said Billy would often have a smile on his face, full of energy and trying to make people laugh.
He loved using tools, too. Even when his father was working in his garage, Billy was right there to help with whatever needed fixing. It didn’t take long for young Billy to take up riding motorcycles.
“Daddy bought him his first dirt bike when he was 5 years old, with training wheels. After the first few days, he didn’t need the training wheels because he was a little demon then,” Denita said. “It progressed from there to his four-wheeler. He began riding, and then he wanted to race.
“He did so well racing, this tiny little boy on his tiny dirt bike. … He was always full of love and had a heart of gold. Just loved doing the things he was doing with his daddy and his cousins and his sister. It was just so amazing to watch him grow.”
The Buchanan family has owned property in the Silver Lake area for roughly 20 years, and they moved there from Indiana about 10 years ago. Riding around on the dunes was a joy for everyone.
Billy loved fixing whatever needed to run, from cars to quads. When the “Fast & Furious” franchise of movies came out, Billy and his friends would drive around in their souped-up Honda Civics.
“He loved his Hondas,” Denita said. “They were those that let off that vroom-vroom noise when they let off the gas and stuff. He got one, and gutted the whole thing out, and rebuilt the whole interior and painted it. It was so beautiful.”
Billy involved his own young son, William Buchanan III, on the project.
“They were very close, and they just did the same thing,” Denita said. “He taught his son how to ride tiny dirt bikes. His son was wrenching when he was tiny, too, and doing things to Daddy’s car that he wished he didn’t do, but they had fun. You could see our Billy in his son doing the same things.
“His daddy taught him what his daddy taught him. It was chain of beautiful things running through the generations. But, then, all of this….”
APRIL 16, 2019
Billy died before 7 a.m. on April 16, 2019, at a residence just off of U.S. 31 in Free Soil Township.
{p dir=”ltr”}The Buchanans didn’t find out until later that afternoon. An officer saw Bill driving away from their home around 4:30 p.m. and pulled him over, Denita said. The officer said he needed to talk to Bill and Denita together.
“Bill’s heart fell because he knew then that something was not right. He came home, and there was another two officers that come in behind him. I was in the back, and Bill said an officer is here, and I was like, ‘Oh, God, Billy got a ticket, or Billy did something stupid.’
“I was like, ‘What’s wrong?’
“The officer just stood there, and this other one was in there. … I said, ‘Where’s our son?’ and he just stood there.
“Now, I know, that’s a terrible job that he has. I felt bad for the officer. He’s like, ‘There’s been an accident.’ We thought car accident and he got hurt. I said, ‘What kind of accident? That could mean anything. Where is our son?’
“And he said, ‘Your son is deceased.’ And, I called him a liar. I said, ‘You’re wrong.’ I grabbed Bill and we couldn’t let go of each other.
“I said, ‘This isn’t true. You’re making a mistake. I said, ‘This isn’t Billy.’ He said that he’s very sorry. He said that he is deceased.
“I said, ‘Where is he?’ ‘I don’t know.’ ‘Well, what happened?’ ‘I don’t know.’
“I said, ‘I want to see him. Where is he?’ ‘Well, we don’t know.’
“I said, ‘You know nothing, but you come here and tell us our son is deceased?’ I mean, I was going off on this cop because we wanted answers.
“It’s like my knees just turned to jello. And I went to the floor. And I started beating on the fridge. And I grabbed Bill and I says, ‘This is wrong. There is something terribly wrong. This isn’t true.’
“And then the victims advocate come over. And I said, ‘We need to find out where he’s at.’
“Come to find out, they had taken him from there to the morgue and then took him to the … (medical) examiner’s office. We were numb. … We had no feeling. And then we came in and were talking and still knew nothing.
“I said the second-hardest thing we have to do is to call our daughter … three hours away in Indiana. … We called, and I told my son-in-law that I need to talk to Bobbie. Well, he knew in my voice and crying that something was wrong.
“He said (to Bobbie), ‘You need to take this outside the truck,’ because they had their little granddaughter with them. She said, ‘Mom, what’s wrong? Are you OK? Is Daddy OK? Is my brother OK?’
“I said, ‘Honey, he’s gone.’ She said, ‘What do you mean, gone?’
“And I just got silent. I don’t know how to tell her.
“I said, ‘He’s passed away.’ And, I’ll never forget this blood-curdling scream. I’ll never forget it all my life.
“She said, ‘What happened? What happened?’
“I said, ‘We know nothing. I don’t even know where he’s at.’ I said, ‘Let me talk to Sam,’ because I couldn’t understand her. Then, she was crying.
“I talked to Sam. He said, ‘I’m sorry, Momma.’ He says, ‘I’ll get a hold of the rest of the family for you.’ I said, ‘OK, I love you.’
“And then it was just like, we just sat here trying to figure out why, where he went, you know, what happened.
“And then to go the next day and see our family come home and call a funeral home for our child was the most devastating thing. Because … as a mom, when I was younger, I said, ‘Dear God, don’t let me live long enough to bury my child.’ And here we are, burying our son.
“It was the most devastating thing ever for us to have to go through.”
DELAYS AND DISMISSAL
The charges against Beekman — second-degree murder, assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder and two counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony — were bound over to circuit court in June 2019. A trial date was set for mid-December 2019, but both the prosecutor and defense sought more time to work on the case.
Then came more delays, chiefly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The trial was scheduled for April 2020, but the pandemic pushed the trial date back with a potential start of the criminal jury trial in September 2020.
“The pandemic, had it not kicked in, I believe maybe (Buck) would have said the truth,” Denita said, “and I believe we would have gotten this handled and over. … But I believe that as this pandemic kept kicking and kicking this back, I believe she had more time to think about this and say … ‘I don’t have to say nothing. I’m not going to say nothing.’
“I really believe this whole pandemic destroyed it for us because I really believe back then, we really had many, many, multiple times to have this resolved. I believe that if she didn’t have time to think about it, and got right up on that stand when it was supposed to be, we’d be done. And we would have that little bit of closure.
“I believe as time went on after that, it just made it easier and easier for (Buck) to say, ‘I don’t want to be a part of this.’”
Buck could not be served a subpoena, and her testimony during the preliminary exam was ruled by 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan Sniegowski to be inadmissible during the jury trial. Spaniola made a motion to dismiss the charges, but yet have the ability to bring Beekman back on charges once the prosecutor’s office has all of its evidence and witnesses.
The Buchanans say they understand, yet their faith in parts of the system is shattered. They both are unhappy with Spaniola’s handling of the case, and their patience is wearing thin with current Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink.
“It feels like Billy has been pushed under the rug, to put it bluntly,” Denita said, adding later, “They say they care. (Kreinbrink) says she cares, but if you care, you would do better on getting (Buck) to say the truth. To me, she’s not doing that. This whole thing of being turned down, rejected, pushed aside, it’s been on and on and on for over two years now. It’s going nowhere.
“Our son, his life had meaning. He was an amazing young man. Yeah, he had issues. We all have issues in our life, but did he not deserve what he got, no, no. To be left alone, to die alone, no, he did not deserve that. I will not sit back, and neither will Bill, and allow our son to be just shoved under the rug like his death was nothing.
“He was a human being. He had a life ahead. He had future. And all of that was taken away and nobody is doing nothing.”
The Daily News attempted to contact Kreinbrink for her thoughts on the case, from why Buck’s testimony is critical to what else may be needed to refile charges in the case. However, the Daily News did not receive a response.
The Buchanans are very appreciative of the detectives at the Mason County Sheriff’s Office — Det. Mike Kenney, Det. Steve Hansen and Det. Sgt. Tom Posma. They had extensive interactions with Kenney, and they truly appreciate all the work each put into the case.
“They have been busting their behind. I couldn’t ask for three nicer people. But like right now, we don’t have nothing to talk about because we can’t do anything,” Denita said. “Kenney was always in touch with me, and we talked all the time. He was so good, such a kind man and cared about this thing. It’s like everybody is at a standstill.”
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said he’s hopeful that Buck will come forward.
“It’s my hope she will process the events of that day and agree to testify,” Cole told the Daily News.
CIVIL SUIT WIN, NOT JUSTICE SERVED
Denita, on behalf of Billy’s estate, sued Beekman in 51st Circuit Court seeking damages from the death — and won.
The Buchanans sought a default judgment to consider medical expenses, hospital expenses, funeral and burial expenses, pain and suffering and other damages, and they sought an amount in excess of $25,000.
On July 7, Sniegwoski found a monetary judgment against Beekman in damages amounting to $8,267,576.78, according to court records. An additional $280 in court costs were also assessed.
While the estate of Buchanan stands to gain more than $8.2 million, Denita doesn’t think the family will see one red cent.
“We’ll never see the money, our lawyer said,” she said, adding she didn’t believe that Beekman does not have the assets to pay. “As a family, we agreed that we would do that (file the suit, but) to us, that’s like putting a price tag on our son’s head. There’s no money, like I told (Sniegowski), that’s going to bring our son back. I don’t care what the amount is, no matter how big or how little, it’s never going to bring our son back.”
The Buchanans want justice to be served more than anything else.
“We aren’t interested in his money,” Denita said. “What we want is someone in prison for the rest of their life for taking a man’s life for no reason. … We really don’t see that happening, though. … Not if it depends on (Buck) coming in and having to talk.”
WHAT IF?
But what if Buck decides to testify in a criminal case?
“I’ll be happy. I’m not out to get Katlin (Buck). … My heart goes out to Katlin … and I would just be grateful as a mother and my husband as well to say that she’s finally doing what’s right.
“Would I have anything to say to her? Maybe at the end. And if it was over with, and justice prevailed and he was in prison. Yes, I would be the adult and say, thank you. Other than that, that would be that.
“I would be very grateful to see her. It would show me that she is stepping up to the plate, even though it’s years later. But at the end, if we prevailed, I would say thank you. I would really say thank you because she did us a favor.”
“But in my heart, it will never happen. I’ll probably be long gone before anything happens.”
So what will the Buchanans do if their pleas for cooperation to testify don’t come to fruition?
“We won’t stop. Then my next step would be to write to the attorney general. Write to the governor. Go anywhere that I can go because I’m not going to stop as a mother, and neither will Bill. … I have always been outspoken, but I’ll become more outspoken now. I don’t care whose toes I step on. If you can’t do it, I’ll go to the next one.
“It’s not that so-and-so isn’t doing the best that they can do. But it’s like, this didn’t work. (Buck) is not getting the picture here, so I will go somewhere else and I will beg as a mother to a mother, please, please do in your heart what you know is right.”
SIGNS OF REMEMBERING
Every day, reminders of Billy are around them — beyond the memorial set up in their living room, beyond Billy’s bedroom in their home, beyond the hood of a car in the garage painted in remembrance of Billy.
“We can hear the kids riding four-wheelers, and it will bring us back because Billy should be out there riding with these kids. It’s just little things. For example, (Bill will) be using a tool and then he’ll lay it somewhere and it comes up missing,” Denita said. “He’s like, ‘I know you’re doing this to me, son,’ because this is what Billy would do to him all the time. Always joking and playing jokes on Dad and doing the same with me.
“But it’s like, that’s so different now. It’s like when he goes in the barn, there’s not that laughter. … It’s silence. Total silence. It’s just not the same.”
Billy’s birthday is also not the same, as he won’t be physically present. The family gathers together, four generations of Buchanans from Bill and Denita to their great-granddaughter and Bobbie’s granddaughter, Aria. This will be the third birthday without Billy.
But he’s there. The family feels his presence, guiding the balloons up when the Buchanans release them into the sky.
“We sit there and say, ‘Which one are you going to grab, Billy?’ … Little Aria last year, she set one off and she said, ‘Mine’s going crooked. Mine’s going crooked, Nana. Billy’s not going to get it.’ Next thing I know, it goes straight up.
“She goes, ‘Uncle Billy got my balloon!’ It was just the most precious little thing.
“She knows where it’s going. She knows her Uncle Billy is in heaven, and she gets excited when it comes time for his birthday.”