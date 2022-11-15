Misty Pleiness is ranked fourth in the nation in the adult amateur jumper division following the recent Washington International Horse Show, held Oct. 24-30 at the Show Palace Arena in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
Pleiness had to earn her way into the finals, which she has done the last several years. In order to do that she had to be ranked in the top 25 competitors in her division in the U.S. She went into the final ranked in fifth place from the 2021 competition at the international horse show.
“I went in ranked fifth and came out of the field of 25 riders still ranked fifth, so I was pretty happy,” Pleiness said. “Of course I’d like to finish higher, and I will in the future.”
Riders from all over the country compete yearly in a rigorous schedule of point-approved shows, in order to be named in the top 25 riders.
Pleiness is a native of Scottville, and is the daughter of Barry and Kathy Pleiness. She lives six months of the year in Michigan and six months in Florida in order to be able to compete year-round, which is a must to acquire the necessary points. January through April she travels in the southern part of the country, mostly in Florida, to compete. April through November she competes on the more northern circuit.
Her job as a CPA with the global company RSM U.S. allows her to work remotely from anywhere with clients from the U.S. as well as internationally.
“I could never do this if it weren’t for the flexibility of my job,” she said. “I’m really grateful for that. But I work actually 24/7 because of the time difference with international clients. What might be the middle of the day in a foreign country, could be really, really late here.
“So as long as I take care of my clients and get my work done, the company doesn’t really care when I work,” Pleiness said. “Therefore if I want to block out an hour or two to ride, I can.”
And she rides nearly every day, whether schooling her horse over jumps, taking a lesson from her trainer, or going on a trail ride, "it's in my daily routine,” she said.
Her horse, Valor Z, or Snoopy as she affectionally calls him, is a 13-year-old Zangersheide-bred warm-blood.
She purchased him in Europe six years ago. He stands 18 "hands" — one hand equals 4 inches — and 2 inches tall. Misty is 6 feet tall.
“Yes, I use a ladder to get on him,” she laughed.
Misty got her first horse when she was 11. She competed in local horse shows and the 4-H horse program. She showed Morgans and competed at the Morgan national show, winning various titles.
She didn’t start jumping until she was in her 30s. She doesn’t recommend that.
“I wish I’d started jumping when I was braver,” she laughed. “I’m jumping jumps just under 4 feet, but Snoopy has the ability to jump much higher, and I have to remind him that he doesn’t have to do that.”
Pleiness said it's been "a journey" with Snoopy.
“I had to go through a couple trainers until I found one who ‘got’ Snoopy. Horses are all different," she said. "They each have their own unique quirks and qualities, and they don’t always click with every human they come across.
“I’m always learning with him. He’s a very forgiving horse with me. He puts up with my mistakes and takes it all in stride."
She called Snoopy her "horse of a lifetime," adding, "I’m so glad that we found each other.”