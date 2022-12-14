PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Progress is being made on funding for the Pere Marquette Charter Township Conservation Park project.
The P.M. Township board on Tuesday voted in support of signing an agreement with the Great Lakes Fishery Trust to accept the terms of a $317,400 grant for the park’s planned river access site.
The grant brings the funding for the project within a stone’s throw of the site’s $1.8 million price tag, according to Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau.
Bleau called it the last “piece of the puzzle” needed to complete a project that’s been in progress since Paul Keson was still the supervisor.
“This is the last major grant for the river access project that Mr. Keson started,” Bleau told trustees. “We are literally $50,000 away from funding the $1.8 million project.”
Bleau said the township is “meeting with other people” to fill the $50,000 gap, and “it’s looking very promising.”
He credited Jim Bernier, the township’s parks consultant, with securing the funding.
“Jim presented a great plan for boardwalk fishing access,” Bleau said. “We asked for $317,400 out of a $500,000 pot, and they gave it to us. … So thank you, Jim.”
Bleau previously told the Daily News that bidding for the project is expected to start “very soon,” and that the township is hoping to see a groundbreaking sometime in spring 2023.
Also with the conservation park in mind, the township approved applying for $899,000 through the Michigan Sparks Community Recreation Program for the development of a new entry and a trail system at the park.
Bernier explained the competitive new grant to trustees and stated $65 million in total is available for parks and recreation projects designed to aid economic recovery for Michigan’s communities.
Funds are administered by the Michigan Department of Natural resources, and were set aside by the state from federal ARPA dollars, according to Bernier.
The funds will be distributed in three phases, he said.
“This first piece is $15 million, and then they’re going to do $25 million in the spring and $25 million in the fall,” Bernier said. “There’s going to be a tremendous amount of competition for these grants. I know many communities are putting in for them, but we think we have a good project and we think we have a decent shot at it.”
Bernier said it’s long been the township’s goal to develop a new entry and trail system for the former Dow Activities Club Park, with plans dating back to the creation of the master plan for the project.
“One of the main items we had was to develop a new entry into the new park area, and to route trail systems off of that,” he said. “This grant proposal includes that new entry, parking and all the amenities with it, and a trail that goes essentially from the old A.C. Park (to) Buttersville Campground, and also goes in the other direction up to just short of Iris Road, where we hope to make future trail connections.”
The township’s application includes a $100,000 match, as the project is expected to cost around $999,000 in total.
A match is not required for the grant application, but Bernier said it would improve the chances of the application being picked.
The $100,000 comes from roughly $256,000 the township received in ARPA funds, according to Bleau.
“We’ve talked about utilizing this money in several areas, and this puts it on paper,” Bleau said.
Grant applications are due by Dec. 19, and first-round decisions are expected to be made sometime in January.
Bernier stated that the money has to be spent by the end of 2026.
“This is going to be a quick turnaround,” Bleau said. “The state rolled this out really quick to see how many people were prepared, and we were prepared.”