PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Pere Marquette Charter Township officials on Tuesday approved a bid from Rieth-Riley for the construction of the planned community river access site at P.M. Conservation Park, moving the dial forward on a project that’s been in the works for years.
Construction on the project is expected to be finished by May 2024, according to Jim Bernier, township parks consultant.
The project plans call for the construction of a restroom building with a septic system; a fish-cleaning station with a walk-in freezer and shade shelter; a fishing pier and boardwalk; parking areas; trails with solar lighting; a boat launch; and more, according to a the township’s architecture and design consultants at MCSA Group.
Rieth-Riley’s bid for the work was $1.92 million, all told.
A second bid was received from Griffith Builders for $2.1 million.
At the recommendation of MCSA Group, the township board unanimously approved going with the Rieth-Riley bid, which included some deductions such as the removal of herbicide at gravel-road areas and substituting one grade of stone for another cheaper option.
The bid from Rieth-Riley also included $75,000 for construction contingencies.
Trustee Ron Soberalski asked Bernier when the township could reasonably expect the work to be complete, and Bernier stated the timeline has been pushed back a bit, because contractors have been in high demand lately.
“The bid document called for construction to be completed by October; the contractors said that was going to be a difficult schedule to meet … and they proposed a completion date of, I believe, next May,” Bernier said. “Their intent is to get most of it done this fall.”
Trustee Andy Kmetz expressed some concerns about the fact that the township would need to contribute more than $100,000 from its capital improvement budget, but Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau stated the money is there due to funds left over from projects that were not completed last year.
Trustee Jim Nordlund encouraged the board to act.
“The investment is in this,” Nordlund said. “We need to move forward.”
Bleau stated that the township has raised “a lot of money” for the project, ball-parking the figure at about $1.5 million.
Bernier agreed that significant funds have been raised for the project, including the Michigan Waterways grant, a federal Land & Water Conservation Fund grant and a Great Lakes Fish Trust Fund grant, as well as buy-ins from MetalWorks, the Pennies from Heaven Foundation, the Community Foundation for Mason County and the township’s own capital improvement fund.
Bleau said more money could be on the way as well, noting that he’s spoken with local stakeholders about potentially contributing as well.