Pere Marquette Charter Township has approved a contract with Fleis & Vanderbrink Operations to bring in an interim water and sewer operator in charge.
The township board approved the contract during a special meeting on Monday, according to P.M. Supervisor Jerry Bleau.
Township trustees also recently approved a job description and advertisement for a permanent water and sewer operator on Aug. 23 “due to turnover in personnel.”
But until that position is filled and the person who fills it is adequately trained, Bleau said the township is legally required to have someone in the role.
“We have to have an operator in charge by law, per the State of Michigan, so that’s the main reason why we’ve reached out to (Fleis & Vanderbrink) and hired them,” Bleau said.
The role will be filled by Brian Ross of Fleis & Vanderbrink Operations, who is certified in drinking water treatment and wastewater operations.
Bleau said Ross will “do an evaluation of the (township’s water) system, look at all of our processes, make recommendations and suggestions, and run our system as long as they need to.”
He said Ross could be working with the township for “30 days or they could stay indefinitely,” as the contract is set up to renew automatically, if needed, on March 31, 2023.
If the township fills the water and sewer operator position, Bleau said it’s possible Ross will stay on to help train the new hire.
“We can keep Fleis & Vanderbrink on after we hire someone, for training purposes,” he said. “At this point it’s a matter of training the next person, complying with the law, and making sure everything is working properly.”
Bleau said no issues were detected “as far as water quality or equipment” during a preliminary walkthrough of the township’s water system.
“There’s a few technical things — sampling and dead-end water loops — but as far as the actual system is concerned, they said it looks good,” Bleau said, though he added that further analysis will be conducted by Ross.
Ross will also oversee water production and treatment distribution systems, help train township staff on compiling data for state reports, assist the township in exploring grant funding options, and provide guidance on reporting to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
He will also be available for emergencies, should they arise.
“If we have something break in the middle of the night, they respond,” Bleau said.
The contract approved on Monday recommend that the township budget about $6,100 for the services, which will be billed at a rate of $145 per hour. The contract also stipulates that the hourly rate could change if the contract is renewed.