Salary increases for officials in Pere Marquette Township will be considered when the township board when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Raises for Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau, Clerk Rachelle Enbody and Treasurer Karie Bleau will each be put to a vote during the meeting.
If the Bleau’s raise is approved, his salary will increase to $73,314.
When Bleau took on the township supervisor role after the departure of Paul Keson in 2019, he was initially sworn in with a starting salary of $61,115. On Nov. 24, 2020, the township board adopted a resolution to increase his salary to $71,179, according to the township’s 2020 meeting minutes. That change went into effect at the start of this year.
If Enbody’s raise is approved, she would see her annual pay increase to $71,764 from $69,674, while Karie Bleau’s earnings would increase from $68,851 to $70,917.
The board will also consider a resolution to set 2022 pay rates for township board trustees at $2,000.
The meeting packet states in each resolution proposing the increases that the township “deems it desirable” to make the salary adjustments “to ensure that compensation for (the positions) remains equitable and commensurate with the duties (of the office).”
The raises would take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
Trustees will also consider a compensation schedule which would standardize incremental raises for officials and hourly employees.
The schedule would see the salaries for the supervisor, clerk and treasurer increases by $2,000 in 2023 and $2,050 in 2024.
EMAIL HACK
Following a “hijacking” of Bleau’s email in late September, the board will discuss whether filing an insurance claim is needed.
According to a memo from Jarud Joenigsknecht of I.T. Right, there doesn’t appear to have been significant loss to warrant an insurance claim.
“The hijacker is typically looking to send spam out to other people and gain control of additional mailboxes, and that appears to have been the nature of this attack,” the memo stated.
OTHER BUSINESS
Trustees will consider bids for installing epoxy floors in the men’s and women’s bathrooms at Sutton’s Landing and Memorial Tree Park.
Parks Manager Kelly Smith will present quotes from Garage Kings would total $5,140 for the work, while a bid from Edgewater Concrete Solutions would cost $4,400.
Bids for demolition, mold remediation and a new roof for the bathroom at the former Dow Activities Club Park, now part of the P.M. Conservation Park area. Smith is recommending that will also be considered. Bids are as follows:
• Absolute Service of Michigan, $8,550;
• ServePro, $5,939 for demo and mold remediation only
• Visscher Construction, $16,500, demo and new metal roof only
Smith is recommending that trustees approve the low bid from Absolute.
Recommended appointments to the township fire department are also on the agenda, with Larry Gaylord being recommended to continue as chief.
The board will also consider setting its meeting schedule for 2022, with meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. rather than 6:30.