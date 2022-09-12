The Pere Marquette Charter Township Board on Tuesday will hold a public hearing about the potential rezoning of a marina and campground to accommodate a condominium complex.
Tim Romanowski of Peninsula Cove LLC is pushing for the zoning of Starport Marina and Campground, at 846 S. Lakeshore Drive, to be changed from R1 low-density residential to a planned urban development (PUD) district. Romanowski is in talks to purchase the land and wants to develop six single-family dwellings on the property.
P.M.’s planning commission on Aug. 16 recommended that the township board approve an application and site plan from Peninsula Cove. The recommendation is contingent upon several conditions: an onsite septic system being installed per Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and health department regulations; the filing of a notice of intent on behalf of Peninsula Cove; and a township review of “all proposed deed restrictions, covenants, homeowners’ association bylaws and/or a project master deed,” as well as the installation of “screening or fencing along the north property line.”
Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau previously told the Daily News that people who use the marina and campground are “not happy” about the fact that someone wants to “buy it and kick them out.”
Several residents and seasonal visitors have made their feelings known via letters to township hall.
“‘Devastating’ is the first word that comes to mind, learning about the Support of the Starport Marina pending sale,” wrote Curt and Jamie Lake of Charlotte in a letter to the township.
The Lakes added that they’ve been coming to Ludington for years, and that Starport provided them a “seasonal place to call home” as well as “a boat slip we otherwise could not afford.”
Steven Geldesma, owner of 824 S. Lakeshore Drive, wrote: “I do not want (the) marina to be changed to site condos.”
Geldesma asked for the decision about the rezoning be postponed to give adjacent landowners time to organize and put in a bid to purchase the parcel themselves, which he said would be “a move in the right direction for all involved.”
Tim Penny, who is “directly across from the Starport Marina” said he “adamantly opposes” the sale of the property, which is being handled by Greenridge Realty.
“The rezoning does not fit with current planning of the township. It also conflicts with the current wishes of all township property owners adjacent to said property,” wrote Gary Smith in a Sept. 8 letter shared with the Daily News. “The board is elected by the people to serve for the people. The people have spoken that their wishes are to not approve the rezoning proposal.”
According to a memorandum to board trustees from planing commission secretary Bill Perry, the property is currently a “legal nonconforming” campground and commercial marina within a district zoned for small-family residences. The memo also states that the property is “in violation of zoning ordinance … as (it) continued with expansion of the use against township zoning reviews.”
The property has been for sale for five years, according to township records, and passed into the ownership of the Abrahamson family when owner Steve Abrahamson passed away earlier this year.
According to the site plan, the development would feature three housing units on the north side of the marina, and three on the south side.
If the rezoning and the sale of the property both go through, Bleau said the marina would become private, open to use by condo owners only.
PUD zoning is used to rezone parcels in order to “get creative with development” or to “lessen zoning restrictions to encourage development, or redevelopment in this case,” Bleau previously told the Daily News.
The proposal is P.M.’s first foray into PUD districts, which is new to the township’s zoning ordinance.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board will consider taking action to “significantly decrease the deer population from Iris Road north to Crosswinds condos.” A petition with 70 signatures in support of that goal has been submitted to Bleau “to initiate next steps” with the township board.
The township will consider appointing members to its brownfield authority, including Bleau and Zoning Administrator Kristen Lange, as well as Kim Hamm, Carman Chapman, Derek Eaton, Henry Rasmussen and Megan Tresnak.
P.M. Township opted to form its own board after backing out of plans to be part of a joint authority with Ludington and Scottville on July 12.
Both the cities and the township broke off from the Mason County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority during the spring due to the county imposing stricter limitations on developments than what the state requires.
Also on Tuesday, the board will consider a refund request from a renter at Buttersville Campground, and discuss rates for the 2023 camping season.