The Pere Marquette Township Board will consider adopting its capital improvement plan and a pair of easement agreements for Occidental Chemical Corporation on township property as a part of a meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday via teleconference.
The board will meet for its regular year-end meeting. The dial-in telephone number for the public is 701-802-5472 with the access code of 1372354.
The agenda for the board includes adopting a capital improvement plan under new business. Also considered will be the easements for Oxy. The two easements are for brine production pipelines.
The board will also consider a letter of resignation from the township’s planning commission. Rex Pope has decided to resign.