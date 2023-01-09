Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Flurries or freezing drizzle possible late. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Flurries or freezing drizzle possible late. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.