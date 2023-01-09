Pere Marquette Charter Township officials on Tuesday will review a draft of the comprehensive plan for the township and consider distributing the draft to adjoining municipalities when the township board meets at 4 p.m.
The draft of the plan comes from the township’s planning commission, and includes some recent updates, according to a memo from Rob Bacigalupi of consulting group Mission North to Zoning Administrator Kristin Lange in the notes for Tuesday’s meeting.
Bacigalupi stated that he will “summarize the comprehensive plan and highlight some of the changes made to the current plan,” adding that township trustees will have the opportunity to make comments or changes, and approve the draft’s distribution to adjoining municipalities and the county for further review.
The planning commission will reconvene after a 63-day review period to consider comments and suggestions.
There will be a public hearing for county-wide comments before the board takes action to adopt it, Bacigalupi’s memo stated.
The draft is available at www.pmtwp.org in the Planning Commission section under the Government tab.
It states that the plan is meant to establish a “vision” for the township and guide future decision-making, serving as the “official document used to guide the future development and growth of the township and the management of its resources.”
It also seeks to guide property owners, residents and future developers about the township’s standards for future development.
Also on Tuesday, P.M. trustees will:
• consider adopting federal income guidelines to determine eligibility for full or partial tax exemptions;
• consider a resolution to authorize Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau, Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody, Treasurer Karie Bleau and Trustee Jim Nordlund to apply for state highway and right-of-way work permits through the Michigan Department of Transportation; and
• determine publication requirements for township proceedings. The annual cost for newspaper publications costs about $1,200 and is the township’s current practice.