PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Trustees in Pere Marquette Charter Township voted 4-3 to allow Clerk Rachelle Enbody — P.M.’s Freedom of Information Act coordinator — to recuse herself from FOIA requests targeting information about township officials and employees, herself included.
Enbody sought permission to pass along such filings to the township’s attorney after receiving a request from Township Treasurer Karie Bleau for all emails sent to and received by Enbody, and all text messages sent to and received by township employees.
Enbody told the Daily News Thursday morning that only those requests from employees or officials regarding information pertaining to employees or officials will be handled by the township attorney. Any requests from the general public will still be handled by her.
Trustees Andy Kmetz, Jim Nordlund, Henry Rasmussen and Enbody herself voted in favor of the request, while Karie Bleau, Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau and Trustee Ron Soberalski opposed it.
Enbody said the requests would present a potential conflict of interest, since she herself is the subject of one of them, and that fulfilling the requests would be “extremely time-consuming” and would prevent her from performing her statutory duties.
Enbody estimated that she was dealing with years’ worth of communications, including some 31,000 email messages and an unknown number of texts, each of which would have to be reviewed carefully by Enbody and her clerical staff.
She said the work would total at least 516 hours for emails alone, with about 1 minute spent on each one.
“Part of it is time, part of it is the perception of conflict, and I would like to eliminate that,” Enbody told the board.
Having the township’s attorney, Ronald Bultje of Dickinson Wright, handle the requests would cost more money, but Enbody said it would allow her to continue to do her job.
She added that the “township is better protected if the attorney handles them in the first place.”
Soberalski opposed the request based on expense, stating that it could cost up to $92,000 for Bultje, billing at $180 an hour, to complete the work.
Enbody stated that FOIA requests cannot be ignored because of cost, but the individual who files the report can be asked to contribute a “good-faith” deposit of up to 50% at a rate not to exceed six times the minimum wage.
“I don’t like it,” Soberalski said.
Kmetz said the situation was “not good” for anyone involved.
“We’ve gotta go the best way. If they’re requesting her emails and she makes a mistake, and it’s appealed, it’s going to open it up to more costs,” Kmetz said. “If it’s a lawyer then she’s protected, the employee’s protected. … but it’s a no-win situation however you look at it.”
The board ultimately approved the request.
Enbody said the township has received 41 FOIA requests so far this year, 20% of which have come from employees of the township.
She emphasized that she would gladly continue to serve as FOIA coordinator when it comes to requests that don’t deal with township employees.