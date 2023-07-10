Officials in Pere Marquette Township are expected to certify two millage rates: one for continued dial-a-ride public transportation services, and one for general township operations.
The two millage-rate certifications are the only business items on the agenda for the board’s meeting, which is set to be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday at P.M. Township Hall.
The board will consider levying 0.2 mills of a possible 0.4-mill maximum for continued services through the Ludington Mass Transportation Authority.
In August 2022, township voters approved a millage-rate renewal of up to 0.4 mills to continue covering the cost of LMTA services. The renewal replaced the previous millage rates for transportation services, which expired in 2021.
The proposed LMTA levy is outlined in a tax-rate request form to the Mason County Board of Commissioners, and it is for a period ending on Dec. 31, 2025.
A portion of the revenue generated through the levy will be given to LMTA for continuing to offer dial-a-ride services to P.M. residents.
The same tax-rate request form to the county board includes a request to levy 2.85 of a maximum 5 mills allocated for township operations.
The township operations levy dated back to August 1972, and is for an unlimited period of time.
Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody said the township has only levied 2.85 mills for many years.
The certification of millage rates is an annual requirement as part of the township’s budgetary process. The tax-rate requests follow a public hearing on the budget which was held last fall, according to Enbody.
The tax-rate request form is prepared by the county equalization office to let taxing entities know the rates at which they’ll be taxed starting Dec. 1.
The form states that it must be submitted on or before Sept. 30.